Hawks’ late-game rally falls short to Rockets

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

The Hawks may have had a historic win on Friday night in Charlotte with their 47-point win, but they couldn’t summon the same energy a little over 24 hours later.

On the second night of back-to-back games, the Hawks fell to the Rockets 121-114 in their home opener at State Farm Arena.

The game capped Saturday’s doubleheader, in which the Hawks aimed for their first home win after the Dream hosted Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

Unfortunately, both of Atlanta’s professional basketball teams came up empty.

The Hawks gave themselves chances to complete their comeback. They forced some late turnovers when Amen Thompson threw an errant pass and the Rockets fouled Onyeka Okongwu on the inbound play.