AJC Varsity GHSA announces suspensions for Grayson’s postgame fight with Carol City The Grayson-Carol City (Florida) incident is not the GHSA’s first football fight this season. Share Add AJC on Google Grayson High senior DL Waylon Wooten works to shed a block from Carol City's Willie Walker II on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Loganville. The Rams held on to beat Carol City 10-9. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)

By Jack Leo 40 minutes ago

The GHSA has released an official statement and a punitive response to a postgame fight that broke out between two nationally ranked teams on Friday. Grayson beat Carol City, out of Miami, 10-9 before the fight appeared to start. Many players from both teams were involved, but the GHSA has jurisdiction only over Grayson. Four Grayson players received one-game suspensions. GHSA executive director Tim Scott said it was difficult to identify players because there wasn’t a recording of the entire field because the game was over. The suspended players will miss the region opener at crosstown rival Archer on Friday.

The school will also be fined, Scott said, though the exact number is not yet determined. Fines are determined based on the severity of the misconduct. “Was a guy all-out fighting, or did he shove a guy or was it just words back and forth?” Scott asked. “We look at all of that and evaluate all of it.” Grayson can appeal the suspensions and the fine with the GHSA. AJC Varsity has reached out to Grayson for comment.

The Florida High School Athletic Association, of which Carol City is a member, and the GHSA released a joint statement regarding the fight.

“The FHSAA and GHSA are each conducting a thorough review of the incident in accordance with their respective rules, policies, and procedures,” part of the statement read. “Upon completion of those reviews, each association will take appropriate action regarding its member school(s) and any individuals found to have violated association bylaws, policies, or expectations of conduct.” The GHSA can also bar Carol City from playing GHSA member schools in the future. Scott says the organization has not made a decision on that front yet. Video shows the brawl appeared to start several minutes after the game ended, when the teams met in a handshake line around midfield. Grayson and Carol City players apparently argued for a short while before the physical altercation occurred. The fight violated GHSA bylaw 2.71(e), which states that “players and coaches are expected to exhibit good sportsmanship before, during and after a contest, even if the game officials do not have jurisdiction. Behaviors such as taunting, fighting, etc., are forbidden.” On-field brawls are not uncommon in high school football, though implications vary based on timing and other factors. In August, a pregame fight between Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers canceled their game and led to suspensions for both teams.