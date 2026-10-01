Thomas County Central moves up in national rankings; Lee County falls

Graphics cover the walls inside the football locker room in the Thomas County Central indoor athletic facility. (A. Wallace for the AJC)

Buford, ranked in the top seven in all nine polls, remains the highest-rated Georgia team in eight of them.

Buford, ranked in the top seven in all nine polls, remains the highest-rated Georgia team in eight of them.

Thomas County Central inched up in the national rankings and Lee County took a tumble after the two South Georgia powerhouses met in Leesburg last week.

Thomas County Central, which defeated Lee County 49-26 on Friday in the teams’ Region 2-6A opener, made its biggest move in the Mister Football Composite rankings, jumping from No. 30 to No. 22. That puts the Yellow Jackets in the top 25 of all nine polls considered by AJC Varsity. Their highest ranking is No. 8 in the Massey Ratings.

Lee County dropped 31 spots to No. 63 in the Massey Ratings, 19 spots to No. 48 in the Mister Football poll, 17 spots to No. 44 in Sports Idol Nation, and eight spots to No. 29 in MaxPreps. The Trojans also fell out of the top 25 of the NationalHSFB.com poll.