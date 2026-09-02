GHSA levies suspensions, fines to Rockdale and Heritage after pregame fight

The GHSA notified Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers of their punishments after a pregame fight Friday between the teams led to the cancellation of their football game.
Players on both teams are suspended for their next game, and both schools were fined, too.
GHSA executive director Tim Scott did not disclose the names of suspended players or the amount the schools were fined because the decision can be appealed. The teams have seven days to notify the GHSA of their intent to appeal.
The game was also ruled a double-forfeit and is considered a loss for both teams in their Post Season Rankings playoff seeding score.
Scott confirmed the number of players suspended wasn’t significant enough to cause forfeits for either team in their next game. Rockdale County will visit Lithia Springs on Friday, and Heritage is off Friday before visiting Shiloh on Sept. 11.
Both schools received their sanctions Wednesday.
Even though the fight broke out before the game, the GHSA ruled both teams violated GHSA bylaw 2.71(e), which states that “players and coaches are expected to exhibit good sportsmanship before, during and after a contest, even if the game officials do not have jurisdiction. Behaviors such as taunting, fighting, etc., are forbidden.”
With the fight occurring before the contest between teams, the GHSA had to shift in its investigation process, as it didn’t have an official account from on-site officials.
“Usually, if a fight breaks out during a contest, you’ve got the officials that are right there,” Scott said. “In this case, there weren’t officials there, so we have worked with the school district and schools to help get that report there.”