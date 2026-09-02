GHSA levies suspensions, fines to Rockdale and Heritage after pregame fight

The Georgia High School Association on Wednesday suspended players and levied fines against Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers following a fight between players before their game Friday. The fight led to the game being canceled. (Jack Leo/AJC 2025)

Punishments for the pregame fight between Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers have been announced.

Punishments for the pregame fight between Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers have been announced.

The GHSA notified Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers of their punishments after a pregame fight Friday between the teams led to the cancellation of their football game.

Players on both teams are suspended for their next game, and both schools were fined, too.

GHSA executive director Tim Scott did not disclose the names of suspended players or the amount the schools were fined because the decision can be appealed. The teams have seven days to notify the GHSA of their intent to appeal.

The game was also ruled a double-forfeit and is considered a loss for both teams in their Post Season Rankings playoff seeding score.