29-point underdog takes big step toward first region championship since 2005

2. Worth County 49, Crisp County 19: Defending state champion Worth County, which was ranked No. 3 in the preseason but dropped from the rankings after a 2-3 start, is in first place in Region 1-3A after a beating 7-point favorite Crisp County, which was ranked No. 7 last week. Worth County shares the region with another defending state champion, Carver of Columbus, and the two teams’ matchup on the last week of the regular season could decide the region title.

1. Dougherty 26, Cairo 23: Dougherty pulled off the biggest upset of the week, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, when it beat 29-point favorite and then-No. 4 Cairo in a Region 1-4A game. Dougherty emerged as the only remaining unbeaten team in region play and is in position to win its first region title since 2005, although difficult games remain against Westover and Bainbridge. Dougherty is 6-1 overall after a 2-9 season in 2025.

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3. Denmark 25, Lambert 10: Denmark upset 13-point favorite Lambert and retained sole possession of first place in six-team Region 6-7A. Denmark started the season 2-3 but has since won its three region games and is in position to win its first region championship since 2021 and second in the school’s nine-year history. To win the region title, the Danes most likely need to win their final two games against North Forsyth and West Forsyth, the region’s two one-loss teams.

4. Pulling away: Dunwoody and Heritage of Conyers have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in Region 4-6A, as each is undefeated in region play and no other team has fewer than two region losses. Dunwoody beat 1-point favorite Shiloh 28-19 and Heritage beat 34-point underdog Decatur 29-14 last week. The winner of their game Oct. 30 is likely to win the region title. It would be Dunwoody’s first since 2008 and Heritage’s first since 2016.

5. Cedar Grove 38, Redan 0: Cedar Grove beat 27-point underdog Redan and ended a seven-game losing streak that was tied for the second-longest in school history. The Saints’ 38 points were more than they scored in their first six games combined this season and their most in a game since a 38-6 victory over Therrell in the 2025 season opener. It was Cedar Grove’s first shutout since beating Riverdale 44-0 in 2024.

Worth noting: Brooks County won for the third time in four games after starting the season 0-4 when it beat 8-point favorite Berrien 35-29 in a Region 1-2A game. Brooks County was the preseason No. 8 team in Class 2A but lost its first four games against Worth County, Pierce County, Crisp County and Thomas County Central, higher-classification teams that have been ranked this season. Berrien, No. 9 last week, fell out of the rankings after its second loss in three games. … Cook picked up its second victory in three tries against Top 10 opponents this season when it beat 14-point favorite Fitzgerald 21-14 in a Region 1-2A game. Cook defeated Swainsboro (then No. 2 in Class 2A) in the opener and lost to Bleckley County (then No. 4 in 2A) the following week. Tenth-ranked Fitzgerald has lost three of its past four games since starting the season 4-0 and is in sixth place in the strong seven-team region. … Franklin County ended a six-game losing streak against 13-point favorite Morgan County and picked up its first region victory of the year when it won 33-29 in an 8-3A game. Franklin County’s last victory in the series was 28-6 on Oct. 2, 2009. Morgan County had won every game since by at least 19 points, most recently 35-16 in 2009. Franklin County is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the region. … Hebron Christian gave Daniel Mejia a victory in his first game as interim head coach when it beat 7-point favorite Lumpkin County 38-21. Mejia was promoted from defensive coordinator when head coach Quentin Davie was relieved of his job after seven games. Hebron Christian won state championships in 2024 and 2025 but is 3-5 this season and in fourth place in seven-team Region 8-3A. … Mary Persons, a 3t-point favorite, made sure that Howard’s first Top 10 appearance was a short one when it beat the Huskies 28-21 in overtime in a Region 2-4A game. Howard opened in 2008 but had never been ranked until earning the No. 10 spot in Class 4A last week. Howard plays the region’s two undefeated teams — No. 2 Peach County and No. 3 Troup — in its next two games.