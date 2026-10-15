Hebron Christian coach on being ousted midseason: ‘A toxic environment’

Quentin Davie was terminated as Hebron Christian's football coach Thursday, he said. Davie was Hebron Christian's third head coach in three seasons despite the program winning state championships the last two seasons. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Hebron Christian football coach Quentin Davie didn’t mince words about the private school’s program after his termination Thursday.

Hebron Christian football coach Quentin Davie didn’t mince words about the private school’s program after his termination Thursday.

Quentin Davie didn’t hold back after Hebron Christian announced Thursday that he would no longer be football coach, just seven games into his tenure.

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Davie was hired in January after the team parted ways with its second head coach in as many years despite back-to-back state championships.

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“I didn’t call them for this job, and they didn’t support me from Day 1,” Davie said. “It was a toxic environment, and for any person thinking about kind of going into that environment, I would look really hard into it.

“It’s supposed to be a Christian environment, but I didn’t see many Christian factors in the leadership and the way they carried themselves during that process.”