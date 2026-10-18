AJC Varsity rankings: 3 teams enter Top 10 for 1st time this season

Dougherty (Class 4A), Worth County (3A), Model (2A) and Schley County (A) entered the rankings, with three of the four teams ranked for the first time this season. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Dougherty, as a 29-point underdog, beat former No. 4 Cairo to take first place in the region and earn its way into the rankings.

Dougherty, as a 29-point underdog, beat former No. 4 Cairo to take first place in the region and earn its way into the rankings.

Dougherty, Model and Schley County are in the Top 10 of AJC Varsity’s football rankings for the first time this season, and Worth County, a reigning champion, is back in.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

Newton, Valdosta and Heard County defended their high rankings with victories over Top 10 challengers last week.

Dougherty, as a 29-point underdog, beat former No. 4 Cairo 26-23 in Class 4A to take first place in Region 1. The Trojans are now No. 7. Cairo is No. 8. Cairo is the highest-ranked opponent Dougherty has beaten since 2005.

Model, which was off last week, took advantage of former No. 9 Berrien losing to unranked Brooks County in Class 2A and took Berrien’s spot. It is Model’s first appearance in a Top 10 since 2016.