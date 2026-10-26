Georgia Bulldogs Game time, TV network set for Georgia game against Ole Miss Nov. 7 matchup set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Share Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (right) and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss greet after Ole Miss beat Georgia during the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 13 minutes ago

ATHENS — The Nov. 7 weekend is setting up to be one of the best of the college football season in terms of games. No. 3 Georgia will visit No. 12 Ole Miss for a game with College Football Playoff stakes. The SEC announced on Monday that the game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the contest airing on ABC. Georgia and Ole Miss have met three times over the last two seasons. Georgia lost 28-10 when it last visited Oxford, Mississippi, during the 2024 season. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 0-2 in his career at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Bulldogs did beat Ole Miss 43-35 when the two sides met in Athens last season. However, Ole Miss beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff to end the Bulldogs’ season. Ole Miss won 39-34 in New Orleans, due in large part to some incredible plays made by Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Ole Miss is 5-2 on the season, having lost at Texas this past weekend. Before facing the Bulldogs, Ole Miss hosts Auburn on Saturday. Georgia had this past weekend off, giving it a chance to recover from a stunning 27-24 loss at home to Auburn.

The Bulldogs have a game this week against No. 17 Florida. The Gators did throttle Ole Miss earlier this season, winning 52-28.

Georgia is one of just two SEC teams with only one loss to this point. The other is Kentucky at 7-1. But as Georgia’s schedule the rest of the way shows, every game from here on out will be difficult. “I certainly hope we can manage the coming weeks with our players health well,” Smart said. “It seems that we’re more beat up than we have been in the past when I sit in injury reports. That’s not because we’re doing more. We’re doing less. But it’s just a tough gauntlet of games and even more to come.” Georgia’s game Saturday against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. start, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia football-Ole Miss game time, TV Network Game time: 7:30 p.m.