Georgia football injury update: WR room suffers another blow

ATHENS — Georgia was already without one of its top outside wide receivers in Isiah Canion.
Then during Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, sophomore Thomas Blackshear exited the game with a shoulder injury.
Blackshear was spotted on the sideline in a sling in the second half of the 38-14 Georgia win. He had three receptions for 33 yards.
Smart said Blackshear is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he was unsure of its severity.
Canion did not dress out again after he missed the Oklahoma game last week. He left on the opening drive of the Arkansas game.
Without two of its more physical receivers, Georgia looked elsewhere for production. Sophomore Landon Roldan hauled in two receptions, one of which was a 55-yard gain and the other a short pass for a score.
Dwight Phillips Jr. was Georgia’s leading receiver, catching five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.
As for where Georgia could turn at the X-receiver position, Will Taylor is the next guy on the depth chart. Talyn Taylor has also worked outside at times this season. Further down the depth chart, Georgia could turn to CJ Wiley.
Georgia also leaned on its tight ends, especially in the red zone. Jaden Reddell had a one-yard touchdown run, while Elyiss Williams caught a one-yard touchdown pass.
Nate Frazier returned to action after sitting out against Oklahoma with a rib injury. He took his first snaps in the third quarter and finished with two carries for nine yards.
“The plan was to play him if (we) needed to, and Chauncey (Bowens) was a little banged up,” Smart said. “He probably could’ve played, and we elected not to play him as we got a couple scores.”
Georgia also saw Chase Linton return to action after he missed the first four games of the season with a lower-body injury.
Georgia football injury report
Defensive back Tyriq Green (ankle) — out
Outside linebacker Amaris Williams (knee) — out
Offensive lineman Marcus Harrison (undisclosed) — out
Wide receiver Isiah Canion (right leg) — out
Running back Nate Frazier (ribs) — played
Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear (shoulder) — left game