Georgia football injury update: WR room suffers another blow

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory (left) is called for defensive pass interference on Georgia wide receiver Thomas Blackshear (right) during the first half in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 41-13. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Nate Frazier returned to action after sitting out against Oklahoma with a rib injury.

Nate Frazier returned to action after sitting out against Oklahoma with a rib injury.

ATHENS — Georgia was already without one of its top outside wide receivers in Isiah Canion.

Then during Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, sophomore Thomas Blackshear exited the game with a shoulder injury.

Blackshear was spotted on the sideline in a sling in the second half of the 38-14 Georgia win. He had three receptions for 33 yards.

Smart said Blackshear is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he was unsure of its severity.

Canion did not dress out again after he missed the Oklahoma game last week. He left on the opening drive of the Arkansas game.