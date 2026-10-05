Georgia Bulldogs Start time announced for Georgia home game against Auburn Bulldogs’ Oct. 17 matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton dives for a 10-yard touchdown against Auburn safety Kaleb Harris and cornerback Champ Anthony (right) last year in Auburn. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago

ATHENS — A game time and TV network have been announced for Georgia’s next home game. Georgia’s game against Auburn on Oct. 17 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST with either ABC, ESPN or the SEC Network carrying the game. A final decision will be announced after Saturday’s slate of matchups. Related Story AP Top 25 rankings give Georgia its first Top 10 foe in Alabama Before facing Auburn, Georgia takes on No. 6 Alabama. It will be the first Top 10 opponent of the season for the No. 2 Bulldogs. While Georgia is going toe to toe with one of the best teams in the country, Auburn will be at home resting.

The Tigers are off this week, making it the second straight season Auburn has had the week off before facing Georgia. It will be the third consecutive year Georgia faces Auburn the week after playing Alabama. That additional rest made an impact last year for Auburn, as the Tigers raced out to an early 10-0 lead. Had Georgia linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson not forced a goal-line fumble, the Tigers likely would’ve gone up 17-0 in the first half. Georgia ultimately rallied to win the game 20-10. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 10-1 against Auburn, having beaten the Tigers every year since taking over as Georgia’s head coach. The lone loss came in 2017, but Georgia got revenge in the SEC championship game. Although games at Auburn have often been competitive, Georgia has had its way with Auburn at Sanford Stadium. The Tigers have not won in Athens since 2005.

Even with history on its side, Smart knows the Tigers, now led by Alex Golesh, will be a challenge.