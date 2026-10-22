Should the GHSA football championships stay in Mercedes-Benz? Coaches weigh in.

A slight majority (50.3%) of Georgia high school football coaches prefer keeping the state championship games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to an AJC Varsity survey.
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About a third of respondent coaches (32.1%) favor playing the championships in home stadiums, and 17.6% prefer another neutral site, such as Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, which hosted for a four-year stint.
Support for Mercedes-Benz drops, and for home fields rises, among coaches outside metro Atlanta.
The survey — which covered topics such as reclassification, public-private issues, playoff selection and format and illegal recruiting and transfers — went out to the GHSA’s 413 head coaches beginning in preseason. The survey drew 195 respondents. Coaches were granted anonymity for written responses.
The site of the state championship games has been controversial since 2006, when the GHSA abandoned home fields for the Georgia Dome, then the Falcons’ stadium.
The finals have been played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2017 to 2018 and since 2023. The eight championship games are scheduled for Dec. 15-16 this year.
The finals were played at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium from 2019 to 2022.
Moving back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium resulted in greater attendance but less money to the participating teams. The 2025 finals were the first in GHSA history to lose money, prompting the GHSA to spend $150,000 from its reserves to ensure the 16 participating schools got similar payouts from the year before. The 2025 payouts averaged $9,910 per team.
The shortfall came about largely because of the $843,658 the GHSA paid in facility rental and fees. For the 2022 games at Georgia State, the 16 finalists got an average $21,068 paycheck despite about one-third less attendance than the GHSA has been getting at Mercedes-Benz. Georgia State charged only $125,000 for use.
Until 2006, almost all finals were played in high school stadiums, giving one team home-field advantage.
Nearly a third of responding coaches want them returned there.
“Atmosphere is what makes high football special,” one coach said.
“Communities that love football should get to see it in their hometowns,” another coach said.
Said another: “Having coached in all three venues, I believe the home stadium is the best atmosphere and the most money.”
The desire to play on high school fields is stronger outside metro Atlanta, as 37.9% of nonmetro coaches want them there and only 43.2% of them at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to survey results.
Those wanting the GHSA to stick with neutral sites — but not Mercedes-Benz Stadium — frequently cited financial concerns and the desire for a more intimate setting.
“The Benz is too big,” one coach said. “No big-game feel when there are 40,000 empty seats. I would have it at Mercer.”
“The Benz is robbery,” another coach said. “They should allow the high schools to play for a lot less. The Benz does not need the money. It is an opportunity to give back to the community.”
Said another, “Opportunity to play at Mercedes-Benz is a unique and special situation. But with current cost to rent it for three, four days, I would vote to play at home site, or at least in Class 3A down a smaller venue neutral site. Mercer, Georgia Southern.”
Still, most responding coaches wanted the games to remain at Mercedes-Benz.
“This provides the players with a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” a coach said.
“Kids love playing on a professional football field,” said another.
“Take away weather elements so the best teams have no excuses,” another said.
“It’s a special game that should be played in the biggest stadium, taking weather out of the picture,” another said. “That way the best team wins. Don’t let rain win or lose a state championship.”
Comments from coaches preferring Mercedes-Benz Stadium
“Allow student-athletes to play in an NFL stadium.”
“Because the weather can be controlled.”
“Because who doesn’t want to play in the Benz?”
“Being inside helps weather not be a factor.”
“Benz or rotate between UGA and Georgia Tech.”
“Best venue in Georgia.”
“Biggest game, biggest stage.”
“Centralized.”
“Climate controlled, making the best team more likely to win”
“Climate reasons, but home stadium would be the best.”
“Comfortable playing environment, always perfect weather, privilege to play in that venue.”
“Find a way to make that happen. That is the top-level football arena in the state. Play them there.”
“Great environment. Neutral location for everyone.”
“Great experience for the kids.”
“Great venue and good for the high schools.”
“Great venue that eliminates weather as a factor.”
“I think playing at the Benz is a great opportunity for kids.”
“If they can get the cost down, it should be held at Benz. If the cost can’t come down, then host it a Mercer.”
“Indoors in December is important to decide a winner. I coached a team in the semifinal last year and we were the home team, but our county had screwed up our field, and it was unplayable. The game was sloppy and changed dramatically from it.”
“It is an incredible experience for athletes to get to compete at the pinnacle of football facilities in our state.”
“It’s a great experience playing there.”
“It’s an inside stadium. It costs too much but helps with games in December.”
“It’s special to be able to play in the dome.”
“Just put at the end of the week (instead of weekdays), and it would be fine.”
“Kids deserve opportunity.”
“Kids love playing on a professional football field.”
“Kids love the atmosphere.”
“Mercedes-Benz Stadium is great as long as it’s not too expensive. I’d be fine with a rotating neutral site, too.”
“Mostly because it’s covered. No weather issue, which should maximize attendance.”
“It’s a neutral site. Weather is not a factor. Replay can be used. Elite facility, plenty of parking, seating, etc.”
“It’s a neutral site. Weather will never be a factor. I do not like the way the GHSA payout happens at the Benz.”
“Nicest venue in the South.”
“No worries about weather.”
“Playing in MBS is a cool experience for all involved.”
“Removal of all outdoor elements is the best way to crown a champion. In Thomasville, all of our fans wanted to host, but I reminded them that wasn’t a guarantee. If we had to go play at Rabun County, they would have complained about passing Atlanta.”
“Safety in most cases, but winning one at home would be awesome”
“It’s a special game that should be played in the biggest stadium, taking weather out of the picture. That way the best team wins. Don’t let rain win or lose a state championship.”
“Take away weather elements so the best teams have no excuses. Plus, the experience is great for programs.”
“The amount of space and with it being a neutral site was the basis for my answer.”
“It’s the atmosphere for the players and fans get to experience. The weather has no outcome in the game. The schools need to have a bigger guarantee in income. The finals should be the biggest gate of the year. I would say all schools take home 25K.”
“The Benz is a treat for all. But hosting the small-school state championship games at (other) neutral sites would be cool as well. Full stadiums are electric. Mercer, KSU, GSU, UWG and even Buford would be great.”
“The Benz is an experience every champion should have.”
“The biggest game of some schools’ history does not need a chance that weather plays a part in the outcome of the game or people seeing it or not.”
“It’s the experience for the kids.”
“The experience of being in the dome”
“The opportunity to play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium may be once in a lifetime and provides a neutral site with optimal conditions.”
“This provides the players with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
“When I coached in another state, it was amazing for the kids to have the opportunity to play in an NFL stadium.”
“Take away weather elements so the best teams have no excuses. Plus, the experience is great for programs.”
“Every year our schedule is dictated by Benz availability. We had an 11th-week bye one year.”
“The venues like the Benz are way too big, and the crowd is so dispersed.”
“I’ve been to the Benz before. It’s a rush in and out. No time for the kids and coaches to truly celebrate their accomplishments.”
“Better atmosphere. Reward the top teams.”
“Community pride. Small schools playing at empty Benz is not as great as filled home stadiums.”
“My experience with home-site title games has been fantastic.”
“Schools lose out on additional funds that they can have if played at home sites.”
“Finances and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the hometown in some cases.”
“Financially it makes sense for one of the teams to host as far as profit sharing and not having that huge overhead paying the Mercedes Benz. The semifinals could still be held at a neutral site like back in the early 2000s.”
“Having coached in all three venues, I believe the home stadium is the best atmosphere and the most money.”
“Home is my first choice. Another neutral site is my next choice. Benz is incredible, but it is not worth losing money.”
“I don’t like playing in the Benz.”
“I feel that our most advantageous system was to have the semifinals in the Dome and play for the title in front of your home crowd. The best of both worlds.”
“I go back and forth on this one. I’d love for the semifinals to be in the Benz like they used to be in the Dome. Reason: More kids and communities get to experience it. Love the championship on a home field. Great revenue for smaller communities.”
“I have coached in all three scenarios. The atmosphere at the high school stadium was the best one, and you are able to stay in your routine. While the venue was nice in the other situations, everything is rushed.”
“I like the old-school feel of being in a hometown stadium.”
“Communities that love football should get to see it in their hometowns.”
“I think the communities of these schools deserve to host their state championship games. I am in favor of moving the semifinals back to the neutral site (MBS).”
“I think the final four (semifinals) should be in the dome. It will bring more money.”
“It feels earned when the higher seed hosts the state title game.”
“It reflects the true spirit of high school athletics.”
“It’s more about the tradition and history of the game.”
“Major revenue for schools and communities.”
“Mercer/Freedom Field or a home stadium. Mercer for centrality. Home stadium because some of the greatest games ever should be held there.”
“Opportunity to play at Mercedes-Benz is a unique and special situation. But with current cost to rent it for 3-4 days I would vote to play at home site, or at least in Class 3A down a smaller venue neutral site. Mercer, Georgia Southern.”
“2013, 2017 Coached in Orlando Camping World, 2023 Benz. By far my favorite state champ game. 2019 Blountstown vs Madison (at) Gene Cox Stadium (in) Tallahassee. 9,000 attendance was fire.”
“The GHSA gets all the money (when played on neutral fields).”
“Put the final four (semifinals) back in the Benz. Get more teams to be able to play in the Benz and make more money. Currently teams are not making any money in the finals.”
“Some of the best atmospheres in high school football championships have been in home stadiums. A neutral site may be OK like it was in the ‘90s and 2000s.”
“Some of these communities would get a major boost to their economy to host a state championship game. That team gets to celebrate being the best all season long by hosting.”
“State championship games belong in home stadiums. GHSA is taking away money from host schools. Little payout for going to the Benz. Also a better atmosphere in home stadiums. I’ve played for state championships in the dome and at home stadiums.”
“The atmosphere (at high school stadiums) is unbelievable and feels like a championship game. Have the semifinals at the Benz like it used to be.”
“The gate profits would impact both schools”
“The impact a state championship on a community is tremendous.”
“The school (hosting the game) deserves it.”
“There is nothing like a final game home or away when everything is on the line. As a visiting team you want to spoil everything; home team, you better not lose at home.”
“They should move the semifinals back to the dome.”
“To make (it) a sellout crowd environment. When stadiums are too big it doesn’t have the same feel.”
“We are losing money on the state finals. Making a final should be a boon to a school financially and not a burden.”
“We were able to play at home due to weather in 2017. It was the best playoff atmosphere I’ve been a part of. That night felt like what high school football at its pinnacle.”
“Go to a smaller neutral site, Division II schools or even internally modify or restructure the Benz to give it a more intimate feel for high school-level state championships and while still providing a next-level experience.”
“Georgia State or Mercer. Mercedes-Benz Stadium costs too much.”
“Go around the state. For example: Athens (UGA), Macon (Mercer), Valdosta (Bazemore), Carrollton (West Georgia). There’s more to Georgia than just Atlanta.”
“I like the Benz because it’s indoors, but the season has become long and drawn out based on its availability. It has made it hard for students to attend games the past few years.”
“I think all of the other sports have multiple sites during their playoffs, and football should as well. Although basketball has a location for the finals, they do multiple sites for the semifinals. Football should have the same but for the finals.”
“I think Mercer University would be a fantastic place for the state championship game. It’s a more intimate setup that would give the type of feel that you want at a championship setting.”
“I would like to see it either at another neutral site or back at one of the home stadiums. I think the Benz is a waste of money.”
“If games were on a Friday-Saturday format, that would increase attendance in my opinion.”
“It costs too much money and hurts financial distribution to all parties. I get being indoors during the season, though.”
“It loses too much money in the Benz. Use Georgia Tech or Mercer. A smaller venue will make stadiums feel more full, too.”
“Mercedes-Benz is too big, and more importantly, too expensive. We have several stadiums around the state that could host and feel more full, such as Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Mercer, Rome, etc.”
“Money. I think there are cheaper options..”
“Need to do like basketball and have them in a central neutral place where both teams have an equal playing field and have a chance to profit off the game rather than paying large amounts to MBS and losing money in the long haul.”
“Other than weather not being a factor, Benz offers nothing positive to the teams playing in the games.”
“Rotate between the Division I and NFL stadiums — Benz, UGA, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kennesaw State — so the last game of the day doesn’t start at 10 p.m. Could also pick the location of the top-seeded team. If Winder plays Brunswick, and Brunswick is the higher seed, play at Georgia Southern.”
“Seems as if the availability of the venue dictates the calendar for the entire season.”
“Play A to AAA in Macon, the rest in Atlanta”
“The Benz is robbery. They should allow the high schools to play for a lot less. The Benz does not need the money. It is an opportunity to give back to the community.”
“The football calendar for the entire state should not be built based on the availability of the Benz.”
“Mercedes-Benz Stadium costs too much, and participating schools don’t get enough back to take care of their expense.”
“The Benz is too big. No big-game feel when there are 40,000 empty seats. I would have it at Mercer.”
“I think the money made off the event should go back to the program and not have to spend so much money in rental cost.”
“I think we should use a college stadium that is in between the two final schools. If not, the Benz works. I also believe we should go back to the semifinals also being at a (neutral) site.”
“It is the state championship game, so it belongs to the state and not just the home school. I would love for the kids to continue to play at the Benz, but not if it can’t be on the weekends. Another location for weekends and for schools to get more money”
“Play at another neutral site so that teams can earn more money.”
“While at Cedartown we played at GA State. Great venue and they didn’t charge outrageous for the game to be held there.”