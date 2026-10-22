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AJC Varsity

Should the GHSA football championships stay in Mercedes-Benz? Coaches weigh in.

Atmosphere, finances, travel and weather are among key factors considered.
Prince Avenue Christian players celebrate with fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the closing minutes of their win against Swainsboro in the Class A Division I state championship game in December 2023. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Prince Avenue Christian players celebrate with fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the closing minutes of their win against Swainsboro in the Class A Division I state championship game in December 2023. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
20 minutes ago

A slight majority (50.3%) of Georgia high school football coaches prefer keeping the state championship games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to an AJC Varsity survey.

About a third of respondent coaches (32.1%) favor playing the championships in home stadiums, and 17.6% prefer another neutral site, such as Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, which hosted for a four-year stint.

Support for Mercedes-Benz drops, and for home fields rises, among coaches outside metro Atlanta.

The survey — which covered topics such as reclassification, public-private issues, playoff selection and format and illegal recruiting and transfers — went out to the GHSA’s 413 head coaches beginning in preseason. The survey drew 195 respondents. Coaches were granted anonymity for written responses.

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The site of the state championship games has been controversial since 2006, when the GHSA abandoned home fields for the Georgia Dome, then the Falcons’ stadium.

The finals have been played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2017 to 2018 and since 2023. The eight championship games are scheduled for Dec. 15-16 this year.

The finals were played at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium from 2019 to 2022.

Moving back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium resulted in greater attendance but less money to the participating teams. The 2025 finals were the first in GHSA history to lose money, prompting the GHSA to spend $150,000 from its reserves to ensure the 16 participating schools got similar payouts from the year before. The 2025 payouts averaged $9,910 per team.

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The shortfall came about largely because of the $843,658 the GHSA paid in facility rental and fees. For the 2022 games at Georgia State, the 16 finalists got an average $21,068 paycheck despite about one-third less attendance than the GHSA has been getting at Mercedes-Benz. Georgia State charged only $125,000 for use.

Until 2006, almost all finals were played in high school stadiums, giving one team home-field advantage.

Nearly a third of responding coaches want them returned there.

“Atmosphere is what makes high football special,” one coach said.

“Communities that love football should get to see it in their hometowns,” another coach said.

Said another: “Having coached in all three venues, I believe the home stadium is the best atmosphere and the most money.”

The desire to play on high school fields is stronger outside metro Atlanta, as 37.9% of nonmetro coaches want them there and only 43.2% of them at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to survey results.

Those wanting the GHSA to stick with neutral sites — but not Mercedes-Benz Stadium — frequently cited financial concerns and the desire for a more intimate setting.

“The Benz is too big,” one coach said. “No big-game feel when there are 40,000 empty seats. I would have it at Mercer.”

“The Benz is robbery,” another coach said. “They should allow the high schools to play for a lot less. The Benz does not need the money. It is an opportunity to give back to the community.”

Said another, “Opportunity to play at Mercedes-Benz is a unique and special situation. But with current cost to rent it for three, four days, I would vote to play at home site, or at least in Class 3A down a smaller venue neutral site. Mercer, Georgia Southern.”

Still, most responding coaches wanted the games to remain at Mercedes-Benz.

“This provides the players with a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” a coach said.

“Kids love playing on a professional football field,” said another.

“Take away weather elements so the best teams have no excuses,” another said.

“It’s a special game that should be played in the biggest stadium, taking weather out of the picture,” another said. “That way the best team wins. Don’t let rain win or lose a state championship.”

Below are all comments from responding coaches.

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Comments from coaches preferring Mercedes-Benz Stadium

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Those preferring high school fields

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Those preferring another neutral site