AJC Varsity Should the GHSA football championships stay in Mercedes-Benz? Coaches weigh in. Atmosphere, finances, travel and weather are among key factors considered. Share Prince Avenue Christian players celebrate with fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the closing minutes of their win against Swainsboro in the Class A Division I state championship game in December 2023. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 20 minutes ago

A slight majority (50.3%) of Georgia high school football coaches prefer keeping the state championship games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to an AJC Varsity survey. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? About a third of respondent coaches (32.1%) favor playing the championships in home stadiums, and 17.6% prefer another neutral site, such as Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, which hosted for a four-year stint. Support for Mercedes-Benz drops, and for home fields rises, among coaches outside metro Atlanta. The survey — which covered topics such as reclassification, public-private issues, playoff selection and format and illegal recruiting and transfers — went out to the GHSA’s 413 head coaches beginning in preseason. The survey drew 195 respondents. Coaches were granted anonymity for written responses.

Related Story This is Georgia’s Mount Rushmore of active football coaches, survey says The site of the state championship games has been controversial since 2006, when the GHSA abandoned home fields for the Georgia Dome, then the Falcons’ stadium. The finals have been played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2017 to 2018 and since 2023. The eight championship games are scheduled for Dec. 15-16 this year. The finals were played at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium from 2019 to 2022. Moving back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium resulted in greater attendance but less money to the participating teams. The 2025 finals were the first in GHSA history to lose money, prompting the GHSA to spend $150,000 from its reserves to ensure the 16 participating schools got similar payouts from the year before. The 2025 payouts averaged $9,910 per team.

Related Story Most football coaches want region finish to override PSR, AJC survey shows The shortfall came about largely because of the $843,658 the GHSA paid in facility rental and fees. For the 2022 games at Georgia State, the 16 finalists got an average $21,068 paycheck despite about one-third less attendance than the GHSA has been getting at Mercedes-Benz. Georgia State charged only $125,000 for use.

Until 2006, almost all finals were played in high school stadiums, giving one team home-field advantage. Nearly a third of responding coaches want them returned there. “Atmosphere is what makes high football special,” one coach said. “Communities that love football should get to see it in their hometowns,” another coach said. Said another: “Having coached in all three venues, I believe the home stadium is the best atmosphere and the most money.” The desire to play on high school fields is stronger outside metro Atlanta, as 37.9% of nonmetro coaches want them there and only 43.2% of them at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to survey results.

Those wanting the GHSA to stick with neutral sites — but not Mercedes-Benz Stadium — frequently cited financial concerns and the desire for a more intimate setting. “The Benz is too big,” one coach said. “No big-game feel when there are 40,000 empty seats. I would have it at Mercer.” “The Benz is robbery,” another coach said. “They should allow the high schools to play for a lot less. The Benz does not need the money. It is an opportunity to give back to the community.” Said another, “Opportunity to play at Mercedes-Benz is a unique and special situation. But with current cost to rent it for three, four days, I would vote to play at home site, or at least in Class 3A down a smaller venue neutral site. Mercer, Georgia Southern.” Still, most responding coaches wanted the games to remain at Mercedes-Benz.

“This provides the players with a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” a coach said. “Kids love playing on a professional football field,” said another. “Take away weather elements so the best teams have no excuses,” another said. “It’s a special game that should be played in the biggest stadium, taking weather out of the picture,” another said. “That way the best team wins. Don’t let rain win or lose a state championship.” Below are all comments from responding coaches. Related Story Two 300-yard rushers in big region games lead top performances of Week 9 Comments from coaches preferring Mercedes-Benz Stadium “Allow student-athletes to play in an NFL stadium.”

“Because the weather can be controlled.”

“Because who doesn’t want to play in the Benz?”

“Being inside helps weather not be a factor.”

“Benz or rotate between UGA and Georgia Tech.”

“Best venue in Georgia.”

“Biggest game, biggest stage.”

“Centralized.”

“Climate controlled, making the best team more likely to win”

“Climate reasons, but home stadium would be the best.”

“Comfortable playing environment, always perfect weather, privilege to play in that venue.”

“Find a way to make that happen. That is the top-level football arena in the state. Play them there.”

“Great environment. Neutral location for everyone.”

“Great experience for the kids.”

“Great venue and good for the high schools.”

“Great venue that eliminates weather as a factor.”

“I think playing at the Benz is a great opportunity for kids.”

“If they can get the cost down, it should be held at Benz. If the cost can’t come down, then host it a Mercer.”

“Indoors in December is important to decide a winner. I coached a team in the semifinal last year and we were the home team, but our county had screwed up our field, and it was unplayable. The game was sloppy and changed dramatically from it.”

“It is an incredible experience for athletes to get to compete at the pinnacle of football facilities in our state.”

“It’s a great experience playing there.”

“It’s an inside stadium. It costs too much but helps with games in December.”

“It’s special to be able to play in the dome.”

“Just put at the end of the week (instead of weekdays), and it would be fine.”

“Kids deserve opportunity.”

“Kids love playing on a professional football field.”

“Kids love the atmosphere.”

“Mercedes-Benz Stadium is great as long as it’s not too expensive. I’d be fine with a rotating neutral site, too.”

“Mostly because it’s covered. No weather issue, which should maximize attendance.”

“It’s a neutral site. Weather is not a factor. Replay can be used. Elite facility, plenty of parking, seating, etc.”

“It’s a neutral site. Weather will never be a factor. I do not like the way the GHSA payout happens at the Benz.”

“Nicest venue in the South.”

“No worries about weather.”

“Playing in MBS is a cool experience for all involved.”

“Removal of all outdoor elements is the best way to crown a champion. In Thomasville, all of our fans wanted to host, but I reminded them that wasn’t a guarantee. If we had to go play at Rabun County, they would have complained about passing Atlanta.”

“Safety in most cases, but winning one at home would be awesome”

“It’s a special game that should be played in the biggest stadium, taking weather out of the picture. That way the best team wins. Don’t let rain win or lose a state championship.”

“Take away weather elements so the best teams have no excuses. Plus, the experience is great for programs.”

“The amount of space and with it being a neutral site was the basis for my answer.”

“It’s the atmosphere for the players and fans get to experience. The weather has no outcome in the game. The schools need to have a bigger guarantee in income. The finals should be the biggest gate of the year. I would say all schools take home 25K.”

“The Benz is a treat for all. But hosting the small-school state championship games at (other) neutral sites would be cool as well. Full stadiums are electric. Mercer, KSU, GSU, UWG and even Buford would be great.”

“The Benz is an experience every champion should have.”

“The biggest game of some schools’ history does not need a chance that weather plays a part in the outcome of the game or people seeing it or not.”

“It’s the experience for the kids.”

“The experience of being in the dome”

“The opportunity to play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium may be once in a lifetime and provides a neutral site with optimal conditions.”

“This provides the players with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“When I coached in another state, it was amazing for the kids to have the opportunity to play in an NFL stadium.”

“Take away weather elements so the best teams have no excuses. Plus, the experience is great for programs.”