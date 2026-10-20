AJC Varsity Two 300-yard rushers in big region games lead top performances of Week 9 North Cobb’s Zach Belyeu and Troup’s Javarris Warner were among top performers of the week. Share North Cobb running back Zach Belyeu (8) caries the ball against North Paulding during the first half of play Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at North Paulding High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Top five *Blessed Trinity DL Dawson Jacobs had seven solo tackles, two assists and seven tackles for loss in a 49-7 victory over St. Pius. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? *Dougherty QB Micah Joyner was 19-of-27 passing for 284 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 145 yards on 13 carries in a 26-23 victory over Cairo. *Newton ATH Braylon Miller caught three passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, was 2-of-2 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 31 yards on seven carries and returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown in a 38-27 victory over Grayson. *North Cobb RB Zach Belyeu rushed for 301 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, caught two passes for 13 yards and scored on a 2-point conversion in a 35-28 victory over Walton. His 80-yard TD run in the fourth quarter broke a 28-28 tie.

*Troup RB Javarris Warner rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns – one a 99-yarder – in a 63-32 victory over Baldwin. Best of the rest *Baldwin RB Tavares Hooks rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-32 loss to Troup. *Brooks County RB Caden Cobb rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and caught a 15-yard TD pass in a 35-29 victory over Berrien. *Buford RB/DB Jameer Cantrell rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, returned an interception for a touchdown and had two solo tackles, two assists and a QB pressure in a 43-0 victory over Collins Hill.

*Burke County RB/DB Mykheal Smith rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, scored on a fumble recovery and returned a kickoff 71 yards in a 47-6 victory over Butler.

*Camden County RB Malakhi Poole had 242 all-purpose yards (133 returning, 85 receiving, 24 rushing) and scored a touchdown in a 40-27 victory over Richmond Hill. *Carrollton WR London Munoz had seven receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-13 victory over Northgate. *Columbia QB Czar Daniels was 14-of-21 passing for 310 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards on four carries in a 42-10 victory over Miller Grove. *Commerce RB/LB Marco Huff rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns and had four tackles and two sacks in a 28-7 victory over Rabun County. *Cook QB Nole Register was 8-of-11 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in a 21-14 victory over Fitzgerald.

*Dacula QB RJ Perry was 10-of-18 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-22 victory over Central Gwinnett. *Dade County QB Win Garmany was 16-of-17 passing for 356 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-14 victory over Chattooga. *Denmark QB Evan Jones was 17-of-21 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-10 victory over Lambert. *Dunwoody RB Bradley Stephens rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries, caught four passes for 66 yards and went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season and 2,000 for his career in a 28-19 victory over Shiloh. *East Paulding QB Bode Spence was 20-of-24 passing for 231 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-0 victory over Osborne.

*Edmund Burke Academy QB Sam Hickman rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and was 6-of-7 passing for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-26 victory over Pinewood Christian. *Fellowship Christian DL Mololuwa Toyin-Adelaja had three solo tackles, seven total stops and three tackles for a loss for a team that allowed only 28 yards rushing in a 49-14 victory over Mount Pisgah Christian. *Greater Atlanta Christian WR Adrian Hughes had six receptions for 163 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-14 victory over North Springs. *Hart County DB/WR Kurston Curry had seven receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass to clinch a 36-30 victory over Elbert County. *Hephzibah RB Reante Byrd rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and caught a 63-yard TD pass in a 34-24 victory over Westside of Augusta.

*Heritage (Conyers) RB Joshua Taylor rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and caught a 25-yard pass in a 36-14 victory over Decatur. *Hillgrove RB Ian Wilcox rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on six carries (30.7 yards per carry) and caught a 27-yard pass in a 48-7 victory over Kennesaw Mountain. *Howard QB Zavion DeShazier was 7-of-10 passing for 150 yards and rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 28-21 overtime loss to Mary Persons. *Jefferson QB Boone Horn was 9-of-11 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 42-0 victory over Madison County. *LaGrange DL Robert Pipoly had seven solo tackles, three QB pressures and one tackle for loss in a 50-0 victory over Lithia Springs.

*Liberty County RB Noel Best rushed for 173 yards on 23 carries and caught a 30-yard pass in a 28-14 victory over Southeast Bulloch. *North Cobb Christian LB Haiden Gibson had 12 total tackles (eight solo) and two tackles for loss in a 13-0 victory over Haralson County. *Marist QB Bobby Harpring was 8-of-10 passing for 137 yards and three scores and rushed for 63 yards in a 35-0 victory over Sprayberry. *North Paulding Braden Stark was 15-of-19 passing for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 58-16 victory over Etowah. *Northside (Columbus) RB Alex Tarboro rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a 27-22 victory over Tri-Cities.

*Prince Avenue Christian WR Hudson Hill had five receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over Athens Academy. *Providence Christian DL Maurice van de Loo had nine tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two QB hurries and blocked a punt that a teammate returned for a touchdown in a 14-0 victory over Oglethorpe County. *Richmond Hill QB Gunner Mobley was 20-of-31 passing for 277 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 15-yard run in a 40-27 loss to Camden County. *Seckinger RB Damarion Sims rushed for 85 yards on 19 carries and caught a 45-yard TD pass in a 7-6 victory over Discovery. *Stone Mountain QB Marquez Abrams rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and was 6-of-13 passing for 98 yards in a 42-28 victory over Cross Keys.

*Thomas County Central QB Aidan McPherson was 13-of-13 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on four carries in a 63-7 victory over Tift County. *Thomasville ATH Makari Williams threw a 35-yard TD pass, caught two passes for 38 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 19 yards, returned two punts for 36 yards and had five tackles in a 28-25 victory over Jeff Davis. *Union Grove WR Derek Lofton Jr. had nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-20 victory over Eagle’s Landing. *West Forsyth RB Logan Hawkins rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and caught two passes for 32 yards in a 35-7 victory over Forsyth Central. *Wheeler County RB Malik Madison rushed for 250 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries and scored a 2-point conversion in a 37-27 victory over Turner County.