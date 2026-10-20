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Maxwell playoff projections: Could home advantage push Valdosta past Buford?

Simulation highlights effect of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
The Maxwell Ratings predict three of the eight top-rated teams in each class to take home the state championship. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
The Maxwell Ratings predict three of the eight top-rated teams in each class to take home the state championship. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
AJC
By Loren Maxwell
Updated 12 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.

Although the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Playoff projections

Modal bracket

Playoff projections by team

Playoff seeding projections