Maxwell playoff projections: Could home advantage push Valdosta past Buford?

The Maxwell Ratings predict three of the eight top-rated teams in each class to take home the state championship. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Simulation highlights effect of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Simulation highlights effect of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

Although the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.