Maxwell playoff projections: Could home advantage push Valdosta past Buford?
Simulation highlights effect of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
AJC
By Loren Maxwell
Updated 12 minutes ago
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.
Ask
Although the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.