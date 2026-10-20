Atlanta Falcons Falcons announce new limited partner, Arctos, at 7.5% stake Additional 2.5% stake to be purchased at a later date, per release. Share “We are pleased to welcome the team at Arctos to our ownership group as a limited partner,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Tuesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 51 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — After approval from NFL owners at league meetings Tuesday in New York, the Falcons have added Arctos, a business of private equity firm KKR, as a limited partner to the team’s ownership group. The deal is effective immediately. Arctos acquired a 7.5% stake in the Falcons on Tuesday, and it has committed to buying an additional 2.5% at a later date, pending approval from NFL ownership, according to a release issued by the Falcons. Related Story Falcons sign veteran QB Andy Dalton, release Cooper Rush “We are pleased to welcome the team at Arctos to our ownership group as a limited partner,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a news release. “Arctos has an impressive track record and has garnered tremendous respect across the sports landscape for their expertise and business acumen. Most importantly, they align with our Core Values and share our vision for continued investment in the organization and our surrounding community.

“The proceeds from this transaction provide additional resources to further strategic investments in my family’s philanthropic focus areas as we continue our pursuit of helping create a brighter future for the people and communities we serve. I also express my gratitude to Byron Trott and the team at (financial advisers) BDT & MSD Partners for their time and expertise through this process.” The transaction is expected to close later this month, according to the release. Arctos was founded in 2019 and acquired by KKR in February 2026. Related Story Falcons lament slow start: ‘Really, really disappointing’ Arctos, which the release describes as “the largest institutional investor in professional sports franchise stakes globally,” also owns stakes in the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns. Arctos is the only firm approved for multiteam ownership across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS, according to the release. “Arthur Blank has been instrumental in transforming Atlanta into one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the country, and the Falcons have been at the heart of that transformation,” Chad Hutchinson, partner at Arctos, said in the release.

“We’re honored to join the organization as a limited partner and excited to support Arthur and his team as they continue to build on that legacy for the city and its fans.”