Elijah Griffin says Georgia ready to ‘run to the storm’ at Alabama

Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (center) fights the block of Alabama offensive linemen in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Tropical storm in Gulf could develop into hurricane, bring storms to Tuscaloosa.

Tropical storm in Gulf could develop into hurricane, bring storms to Tuscaloosa.

ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Elijah Griffin left no doubt about his team’s mindset as they prepare for an epic showdown at Alabama.

“We’re super-excited, because we don’t back down from any challenges,” Griffin said on Tuesday.

“We run to the storm, we don’t run away from it. We’re definitely 100% ready in my opinion.”

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC) play in Bryant-Denny Stadium against the No. 6-ranked Crimson Tide (5-0, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

To Griffin’s point about running toward a storm, forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical rainstorm in the Gulf that could turn into a hurricane and bring threatening weather to Tuscaloosa by Saturday.