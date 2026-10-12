AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 8 Share Add AJC on Google Sequoyah quarterback Nolan Shakar makes the handoff to Trace Washington during the first half of play Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Sequoyah High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 12 minutes ago

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (6-0) Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Last week: Beat Dacula 48-7. DJ Hunter was 9-of-14 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns, one going 80 yards to Ian Chafin, and 10 players rushed for 221 yards. Hunter rushed for 60 of those. Freshman RJ Walker had four receptions for 120 yards. Ethan Hauser returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (2-4) 2. (2) Carrollton (7-0) Last week: Beat Douglas County 62-24. Carrollton led 31-24 at halftime and outscored Douglas County 31-0 in the second half. Nick Archer rushed for 325 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. CJ Cypher was 11-of-19 passing for 139 yards and four touchdowns, two apiece to Keaires Miller and CJ Spencer. Julian Satterwhite had two tackles for loss, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Northgate (0-6)

3. (4) Newton (7-0) Last week: Beat Rockdale County 46-16. Kevin Hartsfield scored four touchdowns on five touches (three rushes, two receptions) and gained 174 yards from scrimmage. Josiah Frazier was 7-of-11 passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Grayson (4-3) 4. (5) Valdosta (6-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (5-2)

5. (6) Lowndes (7-0) Last week: Beat Camden County 50-13. Mason Woods rushed for 315 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries. Lowndes rushed for 473 yards as a team and was 2-of-4 passing for 37 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Lowndes held Camden County 187 total yards. Next: Oct. 23 at Richmond Hill (5-2)

6. (7) Westlake (6-1) Last week: Beat East Coweta 35-34. Westlake rallied from a 31-13 third-quarter deficit and scored the winning touchdown on Cannon Robinson’s 9-yard pass to Avery Whitley with 20 seconds left. Robinson was 23-of-34 passing for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Roscoe Hayes had 11 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. Landon Henry had 11 solo tackles. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Carrollton (7-0) 7. (10) Colquitt County (5-2) Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 31-14. Colquitt County led 17-14 at halftime and scored two third-quarter touchdowns to pull away. Khi Mitchell passed for 152 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards. Gavin Henderson had eight receptions for 103 yards. Antwan Lockett had two TD receptions and threw a TD pass. Colquitt County intercepted three passes. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (6-0) 8. (NR) Brookwood (7-1)

Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 50-24. Brookwood never trailed, scoring after a North Gwinnett fumble on the first drive of the game and scoring on seven of its first eight possessions. Brayden Tyson rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. Gary Chatman was 9-of-11 passing for 175 yards and rushed for 87 yards. Next: Oct. 30 at Berkmar (0-8) 9. (3) North Gwinnett (6-1) Last week: Lost to Brookwood 50-24. Wesley Rogers’ 49-yard field goal had North Gwinnett within 14-10 midway in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs lost the turnover battle 3-0 and couldn’t keep pace. Elam Rahman was 13-of-21 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Stephen Brown rushed for 90 yards. Jake Godfree had 14 solo tackles. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Peachtree Ridge (6-1) 10. (9) Grayson (4-3) Last week: Beat Archer 28-3. Grayson led 7-3 at halftime and pulled away with two third-quarter touchdowns. Deuce Smith was 16-of-22 passing 243 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Newton (7-0)

Out: No.8 North Cobb (4-2) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (7-0) Last week: Beat Houston County 43-3. Thomas County Central led 36-3 at halftime. Aidan McPherson was 12-of-13 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Jordan McNeil rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and caught a 15-yard TD pass. Jacoby Herring had 3½ tackles for loss and a team-leading seven total tackles. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (3-4) 2. (2) Creekside (5-1) Last week: Game with Northside (Columbus) was postponed. Next: Friday at Lovejoy (3-4)

3. (3) Lee County (6-1) Last week: Beat Veterans 49-0. Lee County outgained Veterans 541-37, and seven Lee County players scored touchdowns. Cohen Lawson was 13-of-14 passing for 237 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Next: Friday at Northside (Warner Robins) (3-3) 4. (4) Gainesville (5-2) Last week: Beat Johns Creek 65-3. Gainesville led 54-3 at halftime and rushed for 306 yards and seven touchdowns on 18 carries. Arshawn Sampson led the way with 93 yards on three carries. Next: Friday vs. Riverwood (0-6) 5. (5) Milton (5-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Alpharetta (2-5) 6. (6) Coffee (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (3-3) 7. (7) Hughes (5-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Woodward Academy (4-2) 8. (8) Jackson County (6-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Apalachee (1-5) 9. (9) Sequoyah (6-1) Last week: Beat Kell 47-17. Trace Washington rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. His 70-yard run gave Sequoyah a 24-10 lead in the second quarter, and Kell got no closer from there. Asa Goings and Ethan Bispham intercepted passes. Goings returned his for a touchdown. Cason Gantt forced a fumble that Washington recovered. Next: Oct. 23 at Lassiter (6-1)

10. (10) East Paulding (6-0) Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 42-9. East Paulding trailed 9-0 and scored four unanswered touchdowns in the first half. Bode Spence was 11-of-17 passing for 188 yards and touchdowns to four receivers. Gabe Thompson-Fields had nine solo tackles and intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown. Sam Lumpkin blocked a punt. Next: Friday at Osborne (1-5) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (7-0) Last week: Beat Cedartown 52-8. Cartersville set a state record for most games to open a season scoring at least 48 points, breaking the mark set by Warner Robins in 2021. Harris Turner was 11-of-14 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown. Madoxx Davis had six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Tyon Coe rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Cooper Melvin and Chance Brown intercepted passes. Next: Friday vs. Allatoona (2-5) 2. (2) Blessed Trinity (7-0)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 34-14. The game was tied 14-14 at halftime, and MJ Craft scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break it open. Craft rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and caught five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Luke Ray was 14-of-21 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns. DJ Jacobs had eight solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Next: Friday at St. Pius (3-3) 3. (3) Marist (4-2) Last week: Beat Cambridge 38-14. Dylan Chiock gained 128 of Marist’s 303 rushing yards on 16 carries. Jake McLaren, Owen Hare and Hunter Williams intercepted passes. Bobby Harpring rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and was 4-of-6 passing for 26 yards and a touchdown. Marist won its 800th all-time game. Next: Friday at Sprayberry (2-5) 4. (6) Tucker (6-0) Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 20-7. Tucker led Southwest DeKalb 243-140 in total yards, 80 of those Tucker allowed on a drive that cut the lead to 14-7 at halftime. Jayden Joyner returned a punt for a touchdown, and Izaiah Williams returned an interception for a touchdown, each from midfield. Tucker is 6-0 for the first time since 2013. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (Atlanta) (2-5)

5. (5) North Oconee (6-1) Last week: Beat Madison County 59-7. Joby McCannon rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. His 58-yard run gave North Oconee a 45-7 lead in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Flowery Branch (4-3) 6. (4) Benedictine (6-1) Last week: Beat Jenkins 37-35. Trailing 28-20 with nine minutes left, Benedictine scored two touchdowns on passes from Omari Burse to Eron Mallard, one after recovering a Jenkins kickoff return, for a 35-28 lead, then got a safety for a 37-28 lead when Jenkins snapped over the quarterback’s head. Jenkins scored in the final minute to get within two, but Benedictine recovered an onside kick. Mallard had six receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Burse was 10-of-16 passing for 232 yards. Stanley Smart Jr. rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Wayne County (2-5) 7. (7) Mays (7-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson (Atlanta) 9-0. Mays scored its touchdown on Nathan Carter’s 65-yard run in the second quarter, got a safety in the same quarter (tackle by Zaykeya Carter) and earned its third shutout while holding Jackson to 52 total yards. Montavious Jones had 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Jaquavious Hill had three sacks and two tackles for loss. D’Andre Hennix had eight tackles and an interception. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Southwest DeKalb (4-3) 8. (8) Jefferson (5-2) Last week: Beat East Forsyth 35-0. Jefferson led 21-0 at halftime and held East Forsyth to 70 total yards. CJ Hays rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and returned a fumble, forced by Max Brown, 42 yards for a touchdown. Boone Horn was 6-of-11 passing for 108 yards. The shutout was Jefferson’s fourth straight. Next: Friday vs. Madison County (2-5) 9. (NR) LaGrange (5-2) Last week: Beat Central (Carrollton) 28-25. Peyton Davis rushed for 351 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. He scored on an 80-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and on a 15-yard run for the lead with 3:30 left. Javier Easter intercepted a pass at midfield in the final minute to clinch the victory. LaGrange rushed for 410 yards as a team and passed for 32. Next: Friday vs. Lithia Springs (3-2)

10. (10) Cass (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (5-2) Out: No. 9 Central (Carrollton) (4-3) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (7-0) Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 23 at Hampton (4-2) 2. (2) Peach County (7-0) Last week: Beat Westside (Macon) 54-14. Peach County scored seven offensive touchdowns in the first half. Caiden Ivory was 14-of-22 passing for 227 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Barton rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Howard (4-2) 3. (3) Troup (6-0) Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Baldwin (5-1)

4. (4) Cairo (7-0) Last week: Beat Shaw 53-25. Cairo led 33-6 in the second quarter. Bryce Puckett was 9-of-14 passing for 184 yards and four touchdowns. Xiquavian Teal rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Next: Friday at Dougherty (5-1) 5. (5) Monroe Area (7-0) Last week: Beat East Jackson 42-0. Cooper Shumate rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and caught a 5-yard TD pass. Mandela Manga had four tackles for loss. Cortavious Scott had 13 tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 23 at Cherokee Bluff (3-4) 6. (6) Stephenson (6-1)

Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian 38-35. Jayden Johnson, a Middle Tennessee commit, rushed for 421 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries. His runs of 4 and 15 yards in the fourth quarter gave Stephenson a 38-24 lead, and Terrence Woodfin intercepted a pass at the GAC 34 yard line to clinch the victory. Stephenson had 512 yards rushing as a team. Next: Friday vs. Douglass (4-2) 7. (7) Douglass (4-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Stephenson (6-1) 8. (8) North Hall (5-2) Last week: Beat Chestatee 63-0. Alex Schlieman was 8-of-8 passing for 245 yards and five touchdowns, and Noah Kemp (5-of-6) and Riley Johnson (7-of-8) also got turns at quarterback in North Hall’s 20-of-22 team effort for 370 yards and six touchdowns. Cole Cable and Colton Steele had two TD receptions apiece, and Steele scored on a 27-yard run. Hanan Portillo had three tackles for loss, and Hudson Brinton returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 23 at Pickens (2-5)

9. (9) Northwest Whitfield (6-1) Last week: Beat Southeast Whitfield 55-14. Kyle Cummings had a 64-yard punt return and a 99-yard kickoff return for touchdowns. Zavien Villafuerte rushed for 106 yards on seven carries. Smith Browning was 8-of-15 passing for 284 yards and five touchdowns. Graham Nuckolls had three receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Northwest Whitfield’s starting defense allowed only five first downs. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Ridgeland (1-6) 10. (10) Howard (4-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mary Persons (3-3) Class 3A 1. (1) Toombs County (6-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Islands (3-3) 2. (2) Appling County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Beach 45-0. Jaiden Knight rushed for 227 yards and five touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Islands (3-3) 3. (3) Pierce County (6-1) Last week: Beat Tattnall County 56-17. Dylan Johnson rushed for 273 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries and caught a 47-yard TD pass. Jack McClellan rushed for 91 yards on 10 carries. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries. Pierce County had 496 total yards, 449 rushing. Next: Oct. 23 at Brantley County (3-4) 4. (4) Northeast (6-1) Last week: Beat Central (Macon) 42-0. Jordan Wiggins was 22-of-29 passing for 376 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Scottavian Thomas had seven receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Harold Simms had 12 tackles. Kortnei Williams intercepted a pass, the 20th of his career. Northeast held Central to 83 total yards. Next: Oct. 22 at Southwest (0-7)

5. (5) Columbia (4-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Miller Grove (3-3) 6. (6) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (6-1) Last week: Beat Therrell 35-8. KIPP Atlanta led 28-0 at halftime and allowed no offensive touchdowns. Vincent Lawrence rushed for 86 yards on 14 carries. Zanar Jones returned a blocked kick for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 23 at Holy Innocents’ (8-0) 7. (7) Crisp County (4-1) Last week: Game with Sumter County was postponed. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (3-3) 8. (8) Hapeville Charter (3-3) Last week: Beat Carver (Atlanta) 35-0. Ray’Damon Stiggers rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Michael Vincent rushed for 58 yards. Starting quarterback Keylan Pope left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and backup Chance Thomas passed for 158 yards. Next: Thursday at McNair (3-3)

9. (9) Hart County (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Elbert County (4-2) 10. (NR) Rockmart (4-2) Last week: Beat Ringgold 59-22. Rockmart scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter after the teams scored three touchdowns apiece in the first. Rockmart rushed for 379 yards, including 164 from Earnest Stephens, 113 from Jamarion Taylor and 84 from Devin McCoy. The victory was Rockmart’s 70th straight in region play and put the team in first place in Region 7. Next: Friday vs. Murray County (4-2) Out: No. 10 Stephens County (4-3) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (6-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bremen (6-0)

2. (2) Jeff Davis (6-0) Last week: Beat Bacon County 37-0. Mark Durden rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, was 2-of-2 passing for 40 yards and two touchdowns and had two tackles. Kobe Hill had eight tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a safety and a rushing touchdown. Jacob Laney had 94 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. Jeff Davis led 317-110 in total yards. Next: Friday at Thomasville (6-1) 3. (3) Thomasville (6-1) Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 24-21. Wide receiver Kensley Reddick threw a 15-yard pass to quarterback Christian Hayes on a double-pass play for the game-winning score with 10 seconds left. Hayes was 12-of-20 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (6-0) 4. (4) Bremen (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Heard County (6-0) 5. (5) Dublin (5-1) Last week: Beat Swainsboro 27-12. Ryland Yates was 5-of-7 passing for 161 yards and touchdowns of 60 yards to Jamarcus Knight and 64 to Kye Young for a 14-0 lead in the first half. Swainsboro never led and got one of its touchdowns on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. Dublin’s 161 passing yards were a season-high (next highest was 30), and the 169 yards rushing were about half of Dublin’s season average (334.0) entering the game. Next: Friday at ACE Charter (5-2) 6. (6) Bleckley County (6-1) Last week: Beat ACE Charter 45-14. Brody Fleming was 12-of-16 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Zyion Love rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Kelvin Sneed Jr. had four receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Dodge County (4-2)

7. (8) Commerce (6-0) Last week: Beat Oglethorpe County 55-0. Tate Kirk was 15-of-21 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Rivers West had five solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. Rabun County (4-2) 8. (7) Fitzgerald (5-2) Last week: Lost to Thomasville 24-21. Darryon Devine scored on a 9-yard run with 1:10 left for a 21-17 lead. Thomasville scored the game winner with 10 seconds left. Landon Curry rushed for 180 yards on 19 carries. Fitzgerald had 251 rushing yards and 55 passing yards. Next: Friday at Cook (2-4) 9. (9) Berrien (5-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (2-5)

10. (NR) Social Circle (6-1) Last week: Beat Jasper County 10-7. Social Circle allowed a touchdown with 21 seconds left but recovered an onside kick to clinch the victory. Quentavious Smith scored his team’s only touchdown on a 4-yard run in the first quarter. Remi Farmer was 10-of-16 passing for 100 yards. Social Circle beat a Top 10 team and entered the rankings, each for the first times since 2022. Next: Oct. 23 at Josey (1-5) Out: No. 10 Jasper County (4-3) Class A 1. (1) Johnson County (7-0) Last week: Beat Twiggs County 56-0. Johnson County led 42-0 at halftime. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 85 yards and returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Hancock Central (1-5)

2. (2) Lincoln County (4-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Greene County (1-5) 3. (7) Randolph-Clay (7-0) Last week: Beat Seminole County 22-19. Randolph-Clay took a 22-6 lead in the third quarter on Rae’shawn Clyde’s 7-yard pass to Jordan Howard and recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock after Seminole County cut the lead to 22-19 in the final minute. Clyde rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and was 4-of-9 passing for 68 yards. Randolph-Clay led 305-303 in total yards. Xavier Graddy had five tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Early County (3-4) 4. (4) Taylor County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Central (Talbotton) (2-3) 5. (8) Charlton County (5-1-1) Last week: Beat Atkinson County 48-0. AJ Glover was 9-of-16 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Quincy Wilson had TD receptions of 42 and 48 yards. Charlton County led 397-115 in total yards. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Mitchell County (6-1) 6. (3) Macon County (5-1) Last week: Lost to Schley County 26-20. Noah Parker rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and had three receptions for 58 yards, but Schley County (6-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 6) won in overtime as a 23-point underdog. Schley’s Jeremiah Johnson rushed for 170 yards on 37 carries. Macon County led 332-318 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Marion County (3-4)

7. (NR) Mitchell County (6-1) Last week: Beat Clinch County 12-10. Mitchell County took a 12-3 lead with 3:40 left in the third quarter on Jadarian Hudson’s 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1. Hudson was 7-of-12 passing for 78 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Mitchell County led 192-185 in total yards. Next: Oct. 23 at Charlton County (5-1-1) 8. (6) Bowdon (3-3) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Trion (6-1) 9. (10) Trion (6-1) Last week: Beat Greenville 50-0. Trion rushed for 343 yards led by Linc Allen (141 and three touchdowns on eight carries) and Lane Broome (98 yards on six carries). Next: Friday at Bowdon (3-3)

10. (5) Clinch County (4-3) Last week: Lost to Mitchell County 12-10. Clinch County got within 12-10 on Lamarcus Bryant’s 22-yard pass to Jakyri Posley with 37 seconds left but didn’t get the ball back. Bryant rushed for 74 yards on 12 carries. Quarterback Traviian Miller rushed for 50 yards on 17 carries. He left the game late with an injury. Kyiis Mingo had seven tackles for loss. Clinch County’s 10-game winning streak in region play ended. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Lanier County (0-7) Out: No. 9 Emanuel County Institute (2-4) Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 45-0. Gavin Hollum was 16-of-25 passing for 321 yards and four touchdowns. Andrew Beard rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Coleman had four receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Athens Academy (2-4) 2. (2) Calvary Day (6-1) Last week: Beat Bryan County 42-0. James Mobley was 14-of-15 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Ty Pinckney had 112 all-purpose yards. Calvary Day had 203 yards rushing led by Zay Middleton’s 56. Next: Oct. 23 at Savannah (0-7) 3. (3) Holy Innocents’ (8-0) Last week: Beat Wesleyan 42-7. AJ Donnelly returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown and a 25-7 lead seconds before halftime, and Wesleyan didn’t get back in the game. Ryan Woods was 13-of-16 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown. Sam Chasteen rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Brayden Bailey had a TD reception and an interception. Next: Oct. 23 vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (6-1)

4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-3) Last week: Lost to Stephenson 38-35. Despite committing five turnovers, GAC got to within 38-35 on Aydin Barrie’s 59-yard run late in the fourth quarter but was intercepted on its final possession without getting in field-goal range. Graham Anand, who has made a 60-yard field goal in his career, had a 48-yard try blocked in the first half. GAC returned a blocked field goal 75 yards for a touchdown for a 14-10 lead earlier in the half. Barrie rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Michael Miller was 7-of-9 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. North Springs (2-5) 5. (6) Lovett (5-2) Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 17-13. Sam Abney scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards in the third quarter after Lovett trailed 13-3 at halftime. Abney passed for 101 yards and rushed for 35. Walker Aiken rushed for 66 yards. Lovett was outgained 285-206 but committed no turnovers and forced two, including a fumble at the Lovett 14 (forced by Henry Slagle, recovered by Chase Michelson) that ended North Cobb Christian’s final threat with 53 seconds left. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Haralson County (3-4) 6. (7) Mount Vernon (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Walker (2-4) 7. (NR) Whitefield Academy (4-3) Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 42-6. Amos Robinson rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Utopian Academy (3-3) 8. (8) Wesleyan (4-3) Last week: Lost to Holy Innocents’ 42-7. Wesleyan was outgained 274-140 and threw two interceptions while forcing no turnovers against the No. 3 team in the classification. Next: Oct. 23 vs. Therrell (2-5) 9. (10) Fellowship Christian (3-3) Last week: Beat Mount Paran Christian 35-3. Lucas Pritchett was 6-of-8 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns, one 43 yards to Walker Waggoner, another 48 yards to Elijah Lott. Waggoner also threw a TD pass to Lott covering 47 yards. Lott finished with four catches for 120 yards. Fellowship led 28-3 at halftime and had a season-high 350 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (2-4)