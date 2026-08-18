AJC Varsity Douglas County coach previews Newton showdown, chasing 100th career win Douglas County-Newton is one of Georgia high school football’s top games of Week 1, pitting one of the state’s best running backs against one of its top defenses. Douglas County coach Johnny White — pictured during the playoff game against North Cobb in November — will lead the Class 7A No. 4 Tigers against Newton on Saturday. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC/2025)

By Jack Leo 8 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Douglas County coach Johnny White, whose team is No. 4 in the AJC Class 7A rankings. Douglas County features one of the most talented rosters in the state, including 4-star safeties Adryan Cole and Kennedy Green, 4-star offensive lineman Joshua Sam-Epelle and 4-star defensive linemen Justin Weeks and Steven McClendon. The Tigers open the 2026 season Saturday against Newton, which has several elite recruits of its own. 1. When you look at your Week 1 game against Newton and how Douglas County stacks up, what do you see? “I think it’s going to be won up front on both sides, offensive and defensive lines. Whoever wins that game between us is going to be the one that can impose their will on the offensive and defensive line. I think they’ve got two running backs, and they’ve got receivers all over the place. I think we have some good receivers and running backs, as well. I think theirs are better, of course, right now — a little older. But for us to win this game, we’re going to have to find a way to control the line of scrimmage.”

Note: Newton’s offense is built around running back Kevin Hartsfield, the top-ranked junior at his position in the country. 2. If you win Saturday, it would be your 100th career win. What would that mean to you? “I’m blessed. I was blessed with a lot of great coaches to work with. I’m blessed with a lot of great talent to coach, and I’ve been blessed with some great administrations, as well. Nothing about me. It’s all about being in the right place at the right time with the right kids and the right coaches.” Note: White has a record of 80-38 at Douglas County. He coached at Creekside from 2009-2011.

3. Your first six games are against Newton, Sandy Creek, Douglass-Atlanta, Carver-Columbus, Rome and Carrollton. What does that stretch do for your team, and is it the toughest start to a season you’ve ever faced?