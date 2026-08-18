Douglas County coach previews Newton showdown, chasing 100th career win

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Douglas County coach Johnny White, whose team is No. 4 in the AJC Class 7A rankings. Douglas County features one of the most talented rosters in the state, including 4-star safeties Adryan Cole and Kennedy Green, 4-star offensive lineman Joshua Sam-Epelle and 4-star defensive linemen Justin Weeks and Steven McClendon. The Tigers open the 2026 season Saturday against Newton, which has several elite recruits of its own.
1. When you look at your Week 1 game against Newton and how Douglas County stacks up, what do you see?
“I think it’s going to be won up front on both sides, offensive and defensive lines. Whoever wins that game between us is going to be the one that can impose their will on the offensive and defensive line. I think they’ve got two running backs, and they’ve got receivers all over the place. I think we have some good receivers and running backs, as well. I think theirs are better, of course, right now — a little older. But for us to win this game, we’re going to have to find a way to control the line of scrimmage.”
Note: Newton’s offense is built around running back Kevin Hartsfield, the top-ranked junior at his position in the country.
2. If you win Saturday, it would be your 100th career win. What would that mean to you?
“I’m blessed. I was blessed with a lot of great coaches to work with. I’m blessed with a lot of great talent to coach, and I’ve been blessed with some great administrations, as well. Nothing about me. It’s all about being in the right place at the right time with the right kids and the right coaches.”
Note: White has a record of 80-38 at Douglas County. He coached at Creekside from 2009-2011.
3. Your first six games are against Newton, Sandy Creek, Douglass-Atlanta, Carver-Columbus, Rome and Carrollton. What does that stretch do for your team, and is it the toughest start to a season you’ve ever faced?
“I would put the last couple of years very close, but it’s still going to be tough. With the power ranking system, it works out best for us so we can be competitive because there’s no cupcakes on our schedule. If we can be competitive and play football, then we’ll see what we can do. I would like to find a way to get over the hump and just continue to make playoff runs and see where we end up. Two semifinals (playoff rounds reached in 2023 and 2024) and the third round last year. I will say this: With the power rankings system, it kind of helps you in terms of you won’t see teams that most people would think to be in the championship in the third round. I think, at least, it’ll be in the final four. So I think that helps.”
Note: Douglas County lost 30-15 to eventual state champion Buford in the third round of the playoffs last season.
4. Who are the guys that could lead your team to its first state championship appearance since 1964?
“First off, it’s going to be (Mississippi State safety commit) Kennedy Green and (Georgia Tech offensive line commit) Joshua Sam-Epelle. Those are the two leaders. (Georgia safety commit) Adryan Cole is a leader, too, but he’s a little quieter. I think (Georgia Tech defensive line commit) Justin Weeks and (Ole Miss linebacker commit) David Parson, even though they’re new to the program, they’ve stepped up tremendously vocally. And both quarterbacks (Trey Byrd and Cameron Anderson). So those are the guys I’m leaning on.”