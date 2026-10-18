David Pollack shares positive update regarding his wife’s health

Lindsey Pollack (second from right) — the wife of Georgia Bulldogs great David Pollack (left) — was diagnosed with brain cancer, David Pollack announced in March 2025. (Courtesy of Pollack family from UGA Athletics)

Georgia great David Pollack has been very open about his wife’s health battles over the past few years.

In March of 2025, Pollack first shared that his wife, Lindsey, had been diagnosed with brain cancer. On the one-year anniversary of that announcement, Pollack shared that his wife was cancer-free.

But in September, Pollack revealed that his wife would need another surgery, her third.

As Pollack shared Sunday morning, things now seem to be heading in a good direction.

“Her oncologist called me Friday during our HS football game,” Pollack said in a post on X. “He left a voicemail that said this, Um, the results came back stunning. Like, no tumor. I mean, it’s, it’s, we don’t completely understand it. But give me a call and I’ll explain what we think maybe going on and tell you how we resume. He doesn’t understand, but we do … GOD and PRAYER!!!!”