David Pollack shares positive update regarding his wife’s health

As Pollack shared Sunday morning, things now seem to be heading in a good direction.
“Her oncologist called me Friday during our HS football game,” Pollack said in a post on X. “He left a voicemail that said this, Um, the results came back stunning. Like, no tumor. I mean, it’s, it’s, we don’t completely understand it. But give me a call and I’ll explain what we think maybe going on and tell you how we resume. He doesn’t understand, but we do … GOD and PRAYER!!!!”
Pollack works as an assistant for North Oconee High School in Bogart, where his son, Nicholas, plays. He’s a senior tight end who is committed to play for Clemson next season.
David Pollack was a standout defensive player for Georgia from 2001-04. During his time in Athens, he was a three-time All-American. The only other players in school history to accomplish that feat are Herschel Walker and Brock Bowers.
Pollack went on to be a first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005, but his playing career ended one year later because of a neck injury. Once his playing career was over, Pollack found success as a broadcaster, working with ESPN’s “College GameDay.”
Pollack has been a fixture around the Georgia program, whether Kirby Smart or Mark Richt was running the program. Pollack and his family also run the Pollack Family Foundation, which aims to “Positively impact communities through empowering families in Athens and the Greater Atlanta area by providing for basic needs and opportunities to flourish.”
Since leaving ESPN, Pollack has started his own podcast, “See Ball, Get Ball.” He is still one of the most prominent voices in the sport, not just on Georgia but all of college football.