Atlanta Braves Braves to give the ball to Ray Kerr for elimination game against Phillies Veteran left-hander has appeared in only 9 games this season for the Braves, with a 1.47 ERA. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Braves pitcher Ray Kerr delivers to a Tampa Bay Rays batter in the fifth inning at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 34 minutes ago

The Braves will deploy the tactic of using a so-called opener in the biggest game of the season. Ray Kerr, a 32-year-old, left-handed reliever who has appeared in 48 MLB games — only nine this season — and who has never pitched in a postseason game, will take the mound at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Truist Park in Game 3 of the National League wild-card series. The winner of Thursday’s game advances to play the Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Related Story 5 stats that define Braves game loss to Phillies Eight of the nine games Kerr pitched in this season for the Braves came in a relief role. On Friday in Miami the Braves gave him a start against the Marlins and brought right-handed starting pitcher Grant Holmes in after Kerr completed three innings of scoreless ball. A similar strategy will be used Thursday.

Kerr had a 1.47 ERA and 0.60 WHIP for the Braves after making his season debut Aug. 17. That was his first appearance for the club since 2024 after having Tommy John surgery that year. Phillies hitters have had limited exposure to Kerr. Derek Hill, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Edmundo Sosa all have one hit each against Kerr, but no one on the Phillies’ roster has more than Schwarber’s four at-bats against the southpaw. The Braves’ hope is that Kerr, who has held left-handed hitters to a .174 average this season and a .196 average during his MLB career, will be able to quiet the left-handed bats of Schwarber, Harper and Brandon Marsh.

The Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola, a righty who has spent all 12 of his MLB seasons with the Phillies. Nola went 7-12 this past season with a 4.67 ERA. The 33-year-old has a 3.88 ERA in 11 career postseason starts with the Phillies.