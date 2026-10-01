5 stats that define Braves’ Game 2 loss to Phillies

Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Lee walks off the mound after being relieved against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a MLB National League Wild Card playoff series between the Braves and the Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

After Wednesday’s loss, the Braves will try to change their fortunes Thursday.

After Wednesday’s loss, the Braves will try to change their fortunes Thursday.

The Braves suffered a dreadful defeat Wednesday in Game 2 of the Wild Card series, squandering a late lead to lose 4-3 to the Phillies and force a winner-take-all Game 3.

Here are five stats that defined the loss:

3-1: The Braves held a 3-1 lead entering the eighth inning. They were 73-4 in such scenarios in the regular season.

2: Reliever Dylan Lee, superb throughout the campaign, surrendered consecutive homers to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the eighth. Lee had only allowed three homers in the regular season. He hadn’t surrendered any to left-handed hitters until Wednesday.