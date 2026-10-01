5 stats that define Braves’ Game 2 loss to Phillies

The Braves suffered a dreadful defeat Wednesday in Game 2 of the Wild Card series, squandering a late lead to lose 4-3 to the Phillies and force a winner-take-all Game 3.
Here are five stats that defined the loss:
3-1: The Braves held a 3-1 lead entering the eighth inning. They were 73-4 in such scenarios in the regular season.
2: Reliever Dylan Lee, superb throughout the campaign, surrendered consecutive homers to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the eighth. Lee had only allowed three homers in the regular season. He hadn’t surrendered any to left-handed hitters until Wednesday.
4: The Braves had four baserunners from the eighth inning on with three hits and a walk. They could not produce a run against Phillies youngster Andrew Painter. They had two baserunners in the 10th but pinch-hitter Dominic Smith struck out. It shined light on the reality that the Braves’ bench needed further reinforcements.
3-for-10: Every player in the Braves’ starting lineup reached base. All but Ronald Acuña Jr. recorded a hit. The team went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position, failing to record that clutch hit late.
14-26; 4-8: The Braves are 14-26 in elimination games. They’re 4-8 in winner-take-all games, having lost six consecutive. They’ll try to change their fortunes Thursday.