Three-star class of 2027 quarterback recruit Bo Bryan, the son of country music icon Luke Bryan, enjoys the scenery at Sanford Stadium during the Georgia-Oklahoma game on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

The 247Sports Composite and Rivals rate him the No. 141 and No. 162 QB prospect in the nation for this year’s senior class.

The 247Sports Composite and Rivals rate him the No. 141 and No. 162 QB prospect in the nation for this year’s senior class.

The 247Sports Composite and Rivals rate him the No. 141 and No. 162 QB prospect, respectively, in the nation for this year’s senior class. While Georgia was his biggest offer by far, Bryan also received offers from Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee, North Alabama, Tennessee Tech, and UT-Martin.

For those who see him every day at Battle Ground Academy in a Nashville, Tennessee suburb, this will not come as a surprise. Bryan is often decked out in full UGA gear at school, including his backpack.

It has been a busy week for the class of 2027 quarterback. He got news that he’d broken his collarbone in his previous game, got the scholarship offer from Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and decided Sunday was a good day to become the 24th commitment of Georgia’s 2027 class.

Bo Bryan didn’t take long to capitalize on the scholarship offer he just got this past Tuesday from the Georgia football program.

For those who see him every day at Battle Ground Academy in a Nashville, Tennessee suburb, this will not come as a surprise. Bryan is often decked out in full UGA gear at school, including his backpack.

It has been a busy week for the class of 2027 quarterback. He got news that he’d broken his collarbone in his previous game, got the scholarship offer from Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and decided Sunday was a good day to become the 24th commitment of Georgia’s 2027 class.

Bo Bryan didn’t take long to capitalize on the scholarship offer he just got this past Tuesday from the Georgia football program.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior has had a prolific senior year. He’s thrown for 2,006 yards, 30 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 73% of his attempts.

He has thrown for five or more touchdowns in four games this season, including a seven-touchdown game earlier this fall.

“Besides being a coach’s dream, he’s worked seven days a week when he knew it was his job,” Battle Ground Academy coach Bobby Bentley said. “We’ve been up here at this school seven days a week since January. He was a good player before, but he’s a great player now and it’s because of all his hard work.

“He’s made himself faster. Made himself stronger. He’s now able to read defenses better. He’s watched video. He’s playing faster. He’s really a coach’s dream.”