Bo Bryan didn’t take long to capitalize on the scholarship offer he just got this past Tuesday from the Georgia football program.
It has been a busy week for the class of 2027 quarterback. He got news that he’d broken his collarbone in his previous game, got the scholarship offer from Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and decided Sunday was a good day to become the 24th commitment of Georgia’s 2027 class.
For those who see him every day at Battle Ground Academy in a Nashville, Tennessee suburb, this will not come as a surprise. Bryan is often decked out in full UGA gear at school, including his backpack.
Bo Bryan didn’t take long to capitalize on the scholarship offer he just got this past Tuesday from the Georgia football program.
It has been a busy week for the class of 2027 quarterback. He got news that he’d broken his collarbone in his previous game, got the scholarship offer from Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and decided Sunday was a good day to become the 24th commitment of Georgia’s 2027 class.
For those who see him every day at Battle Ground Academy in a Nashville, Tennessee suburb, this will not come as a surprise. Bryan is often decked out in full UGA gear at school, including his backpack.
The 247Sports Composite and Rivals rate him the No. 141 and No. 162 QB prospect, respectively, in the nation for this year’s senior class. While Georgia was his biggest offer by far, Bryan also received offers from Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee, North Alabama, Tennessee Tech, and UT-Martin.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior has had a prolific senior year. He’s thrown for 2,006 yards, 30 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 73% of his attempts.
He has thrown for five or more touchdowns in four games this season, including a seven-touchdown game earlier this fall.
“Besides being a coach’s dream, he’s worked seven days a week when he knew it was his job,” Battle Ground Academy coach Bobby Bentley said. “We’ve been up here at this school seven days a week since January. He was a good player before, but he’s a great player now and it’s because of all his hard work.
“He’s made himself faster. Made himself stronger. He’s now able to read defenses better. He’s watched video. He’s playing faster. He’s really a coach’s dream.”
His Wildcats opened the season playing on ESPN. The 3-star met the moment with a 16-for-21 showing for 379 yards, throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions.
There was another showstopper performance this fall in a 41-36 win against crosstown rival Franklin Road Academy. The newest Bulldog commit threw for 409 yards and another six scores.
“The main thing is you see the hard work that he puts in, and you just want the hard work to pay off,” his father, country star Luke Bryan, told USA Today after that game. “Nights like tonight is when you get to celebrate that. The main thing is to see his hard work, his commitment and his love for the game.”
Bryan could return from the collarbone later this season, but those odds are long. His Wildcats are currently 8-1. A deep playoff run from BGA could open the door for his return in late November or early December.
He becomes the second QB commit with a well-known family member or two in this year’s UGA class. The Bulldogs already have a pledge from 4-star Colton Nussmeier, whose father Doug is the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator. His older brother, Garrett, was a multiyear starter at QB for LSU in the SEC and is now a reserve QB with the Kansas City Chiefs.