Ken Sugiura Bill Thorn, 96, Peachtree’s ironman and a most impactful high school coach ‘It’s not about the successes,’ Cheryl Thrasher, Thorn’s daughter, said. ‘He just wanted to pour into them life lessons and to realize what they could do if they put in the work.’ Share Bill Thorn speaks in an interview in Tyrone, Ga. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Bill Thorn was presented the t-shirt for the annual Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday by the Atlanta Track Club. (Rebecca Wright for the AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago

Bill Thorn will forever be integral to the history and character of the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. He completed the first 53 of them, the last at age 91 in 2022, a symbol of the commitment to health and community the Peachtree represents for tens of thousands of metro Atlantans. Thorn will also be remembered as a highly successful high school coach in football, track and cross country, a winner of 37 GHSA state championships and, by his family’s count, 131 different coach-of-the-year awards, plus induction into four halls of fame. Quite arguably, though, the legacy of the self-made man who died Wednesday at the age of 96 will be the thousands of young men and women whom he coached as high schoolers whose lives he indelibly influenced with his lessons of discipline, perseverance and positive attitude.

“It’s not about the successes,” Cheryl Thrasher, Thorn’s daughter, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday. “He just wanted to pour into them life lessons and to realize what they could do if they put in the work. “I think that’s what I want him to be known for. I’m just so proud. We were happy to share him with everybody.” Related Story 89-year-old finishes 50th AJC Peachtree Road Race, only person to run every year Thorn coached for more than 50 years at four different high schools in metro Atlanta, leading teams in football, boys and girls track and boys and girls cross country at Headland High School, Colonial Hills Christian School, Fayette Christian School and, last, at Landmark Christian School. He helped found Landmark Christian in 1989 and stayed until he retired in 2019, going out with a boys track and field state championship.

He developed athletes who wouldn’t quit and reached heights that they didn’t know were attainable. He was known for his many “Thornisms” — oft-repeated sayings that spelled out his philosophy. “When it’s hard to run, run hard.” “Hard work, over time, defeats talent or takes talent to a higher level.” “Winners find a way.” “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” Thorn’s 37 GHSA state titles — all won in cross country and track at Landmark Christian — are far more than any other coach has won in GHSA history. He won additional state titles in football and boys track in non-GHSA associations.

Related Story Bill Thorn’s 51st AJC Peachtree begins in his driveway Dozens of testimonies in a biography published by friends of Thorn attested to his devotion to his athletes and his Christian faith and fairly explained his teams’ outsized triumphs. “From the very first moment I met Coach Thorn, I knew I made the right decision (to send a son to Landmark Christian). I had never met a man who cared more for these athletes than Coach Thorn, nor have I met one since.” “Coach Thorn was always a pusher, even when — and especially when — he knew you weren’t confident in yourself. He could see your potential before you could.” “We were doing our usual running, and someone came up to Coach Thorn and said, ‘Coach, I threw up.’ And he quickly responded, ‘All right, I guess you ought to feel better now. Get goin’.’ There was literally no excuse you could get past Coach Thorn.”

“Coach Thorn was a tough coach, but no one was more gracious than him. It’s Coach Thorn whom I have modeled my leadership skills after.” “He is truly the greatest man of integrity I know.” Thorn grew up in Pratt City, Alabama, a child of the Great Depression. According to his biography, he began working at a steel plant out of high school to support his family as the eldest son, his father having died when Thorn was 17. But a chance meeting with a fellow employee who had earned a college football scholarship through a tryout inspired Thorn to follow the same path, directing his life’s course away from backbreaking labor and toward a career impacting young people. “I’m not sure what motivated him, but he wanted to make something of himself and wanted to do things that mattered,” said Thrasher, one of his four children. Even as he coached, he also supported his family through real estate investments. At one point, he left coaching for 12 years to buy and sell commercial property, work in construction and run a tire store in College Park.

“He is singularly focused,” Chuck Cusumano, a close friend, said of Thorn in 2023. “That’s how he has achieved everything. He’s been given, really, nothing in his life. He has just outworked everybody else.” Thorn modeled his coaching philosophy on his own life. For decades, he adhered to a daily exercise regimen that included stretching, bounding on a trampoline, pushups, weightlifting, running and walking. He was following the routine, six days a week, up until May, when he suffered a stroke and his health began to decline. “I know the Lord’s in control, and he has everything to do with all of this, but nevertheless, he’s the source of all of us, so at least I can thank him and honor him by taking care of my body the best I can, and so that’s one of the things that drives me,” Thorn said in 2020. Related Story After running all 50 AJC Peachtrees, Bill Thorn will do his own 10K It enabled him to complete the first 53 Peachtrees, from the first in 1970 until his final race in 2022. He was the sole participant to finish each Peachtree from at least the 24th race (held in 1993) forward.