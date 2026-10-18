Alex Golesh proud Auburn didn’t flinch in taking down No. 1 Georgia

Auburn coach Alex Golesh celebrates with players after their 27-24 win over Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Tigers rally after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Tigers rally after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter.

ATHENS — First-year Auburn coach Alex Golesh got the cornerstone win he was hoping for at Georgia, knocking off the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs 27-24.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-2 SEC) entered the game on a nine-game losing streak in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry series with Georgia as 20½-point underdogs and quickly fell behind 14-0.

“The composure from our guys was really big, I told them at halftime I’m proud of them not flinching down 14-0,” said Golesh, who watched Auburn rally with 17 second-quarter points to take a 3-point lead into halftime.

“I give these guys a lot of credit for continuing to believe in each other, continuing to believe in what we’re building, continuing to buy into their process and just continuing to fight. That’s how you build a program.”