Florida quarterback Aaron Philo throws during the first half of an NCAA game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Noah Lantor/AP)

The 2023 AJC Super 11 selection set the Georgia high school state record for passing yards while he played for Prince Avenue Christian School.

The 2023 AJC Super 11 selection set the Georgia high school state record for passing yards while he played for Prince Avenue Christian School.

Florida has made a decision on its starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Georgia.

Accoridng to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, Aaron Philo will start for the No. 17 Florida Gators on Saturday.

Philo started the first six games of the season for Florida before missing the team’s win over Texas with a shoulder injury.

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Tramell Jones started for the Gators against Texas. Both Jones and Philo were listed as questionable on this week’s availability report.

In six starts this season he’s completed 70.5% of his passes while throwing for nine touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns this season, more than that of his Georgia counterpart, Gunner Stockton.