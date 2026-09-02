Georgia Bulldogs Georgia starting DL reveals why he’s stepping away from football Xzavier McLeod will no longer be playing for the Bulldogs. Georgia defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod looks up at the fans as the Bulldogs take on Mississippi at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens. McLeod was no longer listed on UGA’s roster that was handed out this week. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

Xzavier McLeod has publicly explained why he stepped away from the Georgia program. McLeod revealed via Instagram why he’s no longer playing for Georgia after doing so for the last two seasons. “Thank you, UGA, “This decision was deeply personal and definitely not easy. After consideration thought and seeking guidance from my faith, I have decided to step away from football to prioritize my personal well-being. I want everyone to know that I’m at peace with this decision, and I believe this decision is in my best interest. “I’m deeply grateful for Coach Smart and Coach Scott for welcoming me to the University of Georgia. They prepared me for football and life and they continue to support me off the field, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to have played as a Georgia Bulldog.

“I’m proud of how I represented Georgia and I am glad I got to finish with the dawgs, but sad to close this chapter. My teammates are like family, and although I’m no longer on the team, my heart will always remain with the Bulldogs. I’ll continue supporting them from afar and will forever be grateful for our bond that will last a life time. “Thank you, UGA, for everything. I hope I’ll always be considered at DGD. “#94 one last time. Go Dawgs! Sic ’em.”

As it turns out, Georgia has long been prepared to be without its starting defensive tackle.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters on the SEC coaches teleconference that McLeod has not been with the team since Georgia’s second practice of the fall back in early August. McLeod was no longer listed on Georgia’s roster that was handed out this week. The defensive lineman, who started six games for the Bulldogs last season, announced on TikTok last week that he had retired from the game of football. “Xzavier hasn’t been with us since the second practice, so all the news with Xzavier, everybody’s acting like it’s something newly released or something,” Smart said. “I think he practiced once or twice before he decided to give it up and just didn’t want to play football anymore. Certainly respect that.” McLeod transferred in from South Carolina ahead of the 2024 season. He had two years of eligibility remaining, but it now seems he will not be using those. Smart did say that McLeod will graduate this fall. McLeod was photographed at Georgia’s practice on Aug. 7, per a photo put out by the school, which would have been Georgia’s third practice of the fall.

He had 17 tackles, six quarterback pressures and two pass breakups for Georgia last season. As for who might replace McLeod, Smart said it will be a group effort. “For us, our kids have been practicing really hard at defensive line, and we’ve got a really good group that is exciting to watch and have been doing an exceptional job,” Smart said. “Tray (Scott) really pushes that group, and they’ve been doing a great job in practice and probably got as much depth as we’ve had there. I don’t know that we have one dominant player, but we’ve got a lot of depth at that position, and I’m excited to watch those guys go play.” Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin added Tuesday that he found out McLeod was no longer on the team like everyone else. “I didn’t really know,” Griffin said. “Obviously, me and Xzavier were close, but we didn’t really talk about those off-the-field issues or so. But no, that’s just up to Coach Scott and Coach Smart, I have no idea.”