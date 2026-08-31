Georgia starting DL no longer on the roster days before season opener

Georgia defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod (94) reacts after causing Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (not pictured) to throw an incomplete pass during their NCAA football game in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7. (Jason Getz / AJC)

ATHENS — One of Georgia’s oldest defensive linemen is no longer on the roster, as Georgia defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is no longer with the team.

McLeod was not listed on the team roster on Georgiadogs.com. According to a report from Dawgs247, McLeod had a social media post last week indicating that he was “done with football” and “retired.”

McLeod spent the previous two seasons at Georgia after transferring in from South Carolina.

He appeared in all 14 games last season for Georgia while making six starts. He had 17 tackles, 6 quarterback pressures and 2 pass breakups.