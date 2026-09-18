Atlanta Falcons Penix inactive, Falcons starting Cooper Rush at quarterback vs. Panthers Rush draws second straight start for injury-ravaged Falcons. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush warms up before an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will start Cooper Rush at quarterback for their Week 2 matchup with the Panthers, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after Friday’s practice. Jack Strand will be the backup. Rush split first-team snaps with Michael Penix Jr. during practice Wednesday and Thursday while the Falcons held out hope Penix would feel ready to play, but the 26-year-old signal caller will be inactive Sunday. So will Tua Tagovailoa, who didn’t practice this week because of an oblique injury. Rush took all the first-team reps Friday. Penix, who’s 10 months removed from tearing his left ACL against the Panthers last November, remains close to returning, Stefanski said.

“It’s a progression,” he said. “Feel really confident in the plan, feel really confident in what we’ve done and what Mike has done, both on the field and medically. When he’s ready, he’ll be ready.” Rush went 12-for-22 passing for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Falcons’ 20-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 1. He suffered back spasms the day before but played anyway, and he said Wednesday he felt “a lot better” than he did Sunday. Stefanski said he’s confident Rush, with the benefit of more reps and more time to build chemistry, will perform better against the Panthers than he did in the season opener. “It’s the National Football League, you’re going to have some plays, some moments, some times that you don’t play your best, or you’re not at your best, and you bounce back,” Stefanski said. “So, I expect nothing less from our football team, not just one person.”

Rush told reporters that with every rep he takes, every throw he makes and every coverage he sees, he continues to build a greater library and becomes a better player as a result.