A guide to HBCU football games to watch in Week 3

In Week 2 of the HBCU schedule, South Carolina State maintained its stronghold as the top team, and others had results that help provide optimism for the next stage of their seasons.
Here’s a look at how Week 3 stacks up:
Three Week 3 questions worth following
- Can Albany State turn one win into a run? The Golden Rams finally broke through with a convincing victory at Savannah State. Now comes another SIAC road game against Allen, and an opportunity for Albany State to get back to .500 before finally playing its first home game on Sept. 26 against Kentucky State.
- What does Fort Valley State look like coming out of the bye? The Wildcats had an extra week to prepare, but their home opener brings an immediate test against unbeaten Benedict. A victory would give Fort Valley State an early statement inside the SIAC and make its 1-1 start feel much different. Benedict enters the weekend 2-0 after wins against Johnson C. Smith and Shorter.
- Can anybody slow down South Carolina State? The Bulldogs followed their dominant opening stretch by dismantling previously unbeaten Virginia State and are now 3-0. Week 3 takes them away from Orangeburg to face a 2-1 Furman team, providing another measuring stick for a South Carolina State squad that has looked like one of the strongest HBCU teams in the country.