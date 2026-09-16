The Yard: Sports

A guide to HBCU football games to watch in Week 3

Can anybody slow down South Carolina State?
A close-up view of a piece in artist Keith Duncan’s exhibit “Battle of the Bands,” inspired by HBCU band culture, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Sept. 11, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
A close-up view of a piece in artist Keith Duncan’s exhibit “Battle of the Bands,” inspired by HBCU band culture, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Sept. 11, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

In Week 2 of the HBCU schedule, South Carolina State maintained its stronghold as the top team, and others had results that help provide optimism for the next stage of their seasons.

Here’s a look at how Week 3 stacks up:

Three Week 3 questions worth following

Here are some other notable HBCU games:

NOTE: Kickoff times below are in Eastern Time. Cross-conference HBCU games appear once.

Georgia Division II HBCUs (in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)

Saturday, Sept. 19

Week 3 byes