A guide to HBCU football games to watch in Week 3

A close-up view of a piece in artist Keith Duncan’s exhibit “Battle of the Bands,” inspired by HBCU band culture, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Sept. 11, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

In Week 2 of the HBCU schedule, South Carolina State maintained its stronghold as the top team, and others had results that help provide optimism for the next stage of their seasons.

Here’s a look at how Week 3 stacks up:

Three Week 3 questions worth following