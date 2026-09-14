Sports HBCU football rewind: An instant classic, statement wins and rivalry chaos Alcorn State won a historic Southern Heritage Classic, South Carolina State dominated again and pivotal results began reshaping the SWAC and SIAC races. Members of the Alabama A&M University marching band take the field before halftime of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Wilton Jackson — For the AJC 38 minutes ago Share

HBCU football gave us a little bit of everything this weekend. Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff produced a Southern Heritage Classic-record 104 points in a double-overtime thriller, while South Carolina State continued to look like the standard among HBCU football’s top contenders. N.C. Central extended its hold on the Aggie-Eagle Classic, Albany State found a needed response and several teams began shaping the early conference picture. Just as importantly, the drum majors, marching bands, rivalries and traditions once again showed why the culture surrounding HBCU football remains as compelling as the competition itself. Here are 12 moments that stood out on and off the field from another eventful weekend across HBCU football.

1. Alcorn State turns Southern Heritage Classic into an instant classic Alcorn State outlasted Arkansas-Pine Bluff 53-51 in two overtimes after producing 699 yards of offense, including 485 passing yards and five touchdowns from Jaylon Tolbert. The 104 combined points marked the highest-scoring game in Southern Heritage Classic history, while the contest became just the fourth overtime game in Classic history and the first since 2006. The victory gave the Braves a 1-0 start in SWAC play and provided an emphatic response to their 49-3 loss to Southern Miss. More importantly, Alcorn showed it can survive a high-scoring game and remain part of the early SWAC West conversation. Alcorn State’s drum majors set the tone during the Southern Heritage Classic parade, bringing the precision, flair and personality that have long defined the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite. Before the Braves made their statement on the field, the band helped turn the streets of Memphis into another showcase of HBCU culture and tradition.

2. South Carolina State leaves no doubt in 66-0 rout of Virginia State

South Carolina State delivered one of the weekend’s biggest statements with a 66-0 victory against Virginia State, forcing five turnovers while holding the Trojans to 114 total yards. The defending HBCU national champions improved to 3-0 and reinforced their standing as the team to beat in HBCU football. 3. Kentucky State puts the brakes on Clark Atlanta’s fast start Kentucky State cooled Clark Atlanta’s early momentum with a convincing victory one week after the Panthers defeated Morehouse in the ATL Labor Day Classic. For Clark Atlanta, the loss provides an early indication of the gap it still must close to become a consistent factor in the SIAC race. Kentucky State, meanwhile, strengthened its position as a team capable of disrupting the conference hierarchy. 4. Albany State finally looks like Albany State Albany State earned its first victory under coach David Bowser with a 49-17 win against Savannah State, piling up 435 yards after scoring only one touchdown in each of its first two games. The Golden Rams produced four touchdown drives of at least 70 yards, while their defense forced six consecutive punts to open the game and held Savannah State to 11 yards on 20 first-half plays. After an 0-2 start, Albany State opened SIAC play with the type of complete performance expected from one of the conference’s contenders.

5. N.C. Central wins Aggie-Eagle Classic. Things also got heated in the rivalry. North Carolina Central held off North Carolina A&T 30-22 behind Plez Lawrence’s 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns, surviving a final Aggies threat that reached the Eagles’ 3-yard line. An offensive pass-interference penalty pushed A&T back to the 18 before Jakarri Martin II intercepted Kevin White on the next play to seal the victory. The Eagles improved to 2-1, extended their win streak over their in-state rival to five games and moved coach Trei Oliver within three victories of 50 for his career. Beyond the bragging rights, the win keeps N.C. Central positioned among the programs capable of shaping the MEAC and national HBCU championship picture. The rivalry spilled beyond the field at halftime when members of N.C. Central’s Sound Machine marching band and North Carolina A&T football equipment staff became involved in a physical altercation. Video of the incident circulated widely on social media, with reports indicating the confrontation began after A&T staffers attempted to move through Central’s band formation. 6. Alabama A&M makes a statement against Tennessee State

Alabama A&M overwhelmed Tennessee State 30-3 behind 326 passing yards and three touchdowns from Cornelious Brown IV while limiting the Tigers to 251 total yards. The performance was significant after Tennessee State pushed Jackson State to the final possession in Week 0 and Alabama A&M opened its season with a loss to Howard in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. For the Bulldogs, the victory offered evidence that they could still remain a factor in the SWAC East race. 7. FAMU’s Marching 100 gives Dolly Parton a fitting HBCU salute Florida A&M’s Marching 100 honored the late Dolly Parton during its halftime performance against Miami, turning the field into a tribute to one of American music’s most recognizable figures. The moment reflected the larger role HBCU bands continue to play beyond football by connecting music, history and contemporary culture, even on a difficult night for FAMU on the scoreboard. 8. Mississippi Valley State wins at Chicago Football Classic

Mississippi Valley State earned its first win of the season with a 31-20 victory over Lincoln (Pa.) at Soldier Field, as quarterback Joshua Brown threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns. The result provided a needed breakthrough for the Delta Devils after they were outscored 96-10 in losses to Nicholls State and Sacramento State to open the season. 9. Bethune-Cookman wins historic first meeting with Stetson Bethune-Cookman defeated Stetson 43-18 in the first football meeting between the Volusia County, Fla., programs, outscoring the Hatters 29-8 after halftime. The victory gave the Wildcats their first win of the season and provided an emphatic response after a 73-6 season-opening loss to UCF. 10. Alabama State gets tested in loss to Troy Alabama State suffered its first loss of the season in a 34-17 setback at Troy, which outgained the Hornets 427-221 after Alabama State entered the matchup 2-0. Despite the loss to an FBS opponent, the game gave the Hornets another early measuring stick before their schedule shifts deeper into SWAC play.