Check out updates for Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Colorado and Deion Sanders

Georgia Tech kicks off Week 1 of the college football season with Thursday’s matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Colorado.

It’s a return to Atlanta for Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who had a distinguished career with the Falcons and the Braves.

Colorado at Georgia Tech

Kickoff: 8 p.m. Thursday, Bobby Dodd Stadium

TV: ESPN

Outlook: Both teams are bringing in new offensive and defensive coordinators, so there could be some growing pains on both sides of the ball. Tech won last season’s opener, 27-20, at Colorado.

Here’s some pregame reading to get caught up: