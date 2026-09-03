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Live UpdatesSeptember 3, 2026, 11:45 AM

Check out updates for Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Colorado and Deion Sanders

It’s a return to Atlanta for Coach Prime, who had a distinguished career with both the Falcons and the Braves.

For the second straight season, Georgia Tech, along with running back Trelain Maddox, opens the season against Colorado. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
For the second straight season, Georgia Tech, along with running back Trelain Maddox, opens the season against Colorado. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia Tech kicks off Week 1 of the college football season with Thursday’s matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium against Colorado.

It’s a return to Atlanta for Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who had a distinguished career with the Falcons and the Braves.

Colorado at Georgia Tech

Kickoff: 8 p.m. Thursday, Bobby Dodd Stadium

TV: ESPN

Outlook: Both teams are bringing in new offensive and defensive coordinators, so there could be some growing pains on both sides of the ball. Tech won last season’s opener, 27-20, at Colorado.

Here’s some pregame reading to get caught up:

AJC
8 hours ago
Rod Beard

New possibilities

New season, new quarterback, new running back, new coordinators. 

It doesn’t matter. Anything’s possible for Georgia Tech, which opens the season against Colorado for the second straight year. The Yellow Jackets kickstarted their memorable season last year with a big win over the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes in Boulder. 

There are questions and uncertainties with new offensive and defensive coordinators for Tech, but Brent Key has created a solid foundation and the team will look to build on it, led by transfer Alberto Mendoza at quarterback.