Check out updates for Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Colorado and Deion Sanders

New possibilities
New season, new quarterback, new running back, new coordinators.
It doesn’t matter. Anything’s possible for Georgia Tech, which opens the season against Colorado for the second straight year. The Yellow Jackets kickstarted their memorable season last year with a big win over the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes in Boulder.
There are questions and uncertainties with new offensive and defensive coordinators for Tech, but Brent Key has created a solid foundation and the team will look to build on it, led by transfer Alberto Mendoza at quarterback.