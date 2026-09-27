Georgia game time, TV network announced for next game against Vanderbilt

This will be the first time these teams have met since 2023, when Georgia won 37-20. The last time Clark Lea’s team visited Athens, Georgia won 55-0 back in 2022.
Of course, much of the discussion about this Georgia-Vanderbilt game will center on Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis. During his recruiting process, the 5-star quarterback twice committed to the Bulldogs during his recruiting process.
But just before the early signing period in December, Curtis flipped to Vanderbilt. Curtis is from Nashville, Tennessee, and had the opportunity to play early at Vandy. Georgia did ultimately add a quarterback, landing Bryson Beaver in the transfer portal. He has not yet played in a game this season.
Curtis made his first career start against N.C. State back on Sept. 19. He threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns while being intercepted twice.
The game against Auburn was the first SEC road start of his career. He completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 199 yards and an interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards in the 21-15 loss.
For Georgia, quarterback Gunner Stockton has gotten off to a strong start this season.
Against Oklahoma, Stockton completed 14 of his 25 pass attempts for 171 yards. He has 10 touchdown passes to just a single interception so far.
After the win over Oklahoma, Stockton was asked about Curtis.
“I met him a couple times,” Stockton said. “You know, I think he’s a really good guy. You know, I haven’t really seen much film on him yet or watched their game, but definitely will be able to.”