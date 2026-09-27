Georgia game time, TV network announced for next game against Vanderbilt

Georgia coach Kirby Smart (right) and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea before their 2023 game, which the Bulldogs won 37-20. (John Amis for the AJC)

The Bulldogs are coming off a rout of the Sooners, while Vandy lost to Auburn.

The Bulldogs are coming off a rout of the Sooners, while Vandy lost to Auburn.

ATHENS — The SEC has announced a game time and television for Georgia’s home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The SEC Network will broadcast the game, which is set to start at 12:45 p.m.

Georgia beat Oklahoma 41-13 on Saturday. Vanderbilt went on the road and lost to Auburn 21-15 in its SEC opener.

This will be the first time these teams have met since 2023, when Georgia won 37-20. The last time Clark Lea’s team visited Athens, Georgia won 55-0 back in 2022.

Of course, much of the discussion about this Georgia-Vanderbilt game will center on Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis. During his recruiting process, the 5-star quarterback twice committed to the Bulldogs during his recruiting process.