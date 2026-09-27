Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart wants ‘better’ than Georgia’s 41-13 win over Oklahoma Smart: ‘The scoreboard should never matter.’ Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (right) celebrates his touchdown with Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (left) during the second quarter against Oklahoma in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 18 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia capitalized on four Oklahoma turnovers for a 41-13 victory on Saturday, but coach Kirby Smart believes his No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are capable of playing better. “The score doesn’t matter — you ever seen the scoreboard in a boxing match? They don’t have a scoreboard,” Smart said in his on-field ESPN interview after the game at Sanford Stadium. “The scoreboard should never matter. We’ve got to play to our standard all the time, and we didn’t at times. And I’m very proud of our guys, but we didn’t play the best game we could play.” The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) outgained the Sooners (2-2, 0-1), but only narrowly, with 308 yards to Oklahoma’s 296.

Gunner Stockton was a workmanlike 14-of-25 passing for 171 yards and a touchdown, but the UGA quarterback also threw his first interception of the season, one of two Bulldogs’ turnovers in the second half after building a 28-0 halftime lead. Stockton entered the day leading the FBS ranks in passer rating. “We played really sloppy in the second half, and we can’t keep doing that,” said Smart, who pulled Stockton in the fourth quarter to get backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi some game reps. “We’ve got to play better in the second half.” Smart added in the postgame, “I didn’t think we played to a standard in the second half, and give Oklahoma credit … but I’ll always hold our standard to what we do."

The Georgia defense, however, enjoyed a banner day in harassing Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer into an interception and two fumbles that led to 10 points, including Chris Cole’s pivotal 85-yard return for a touchdown that made it 21-0.