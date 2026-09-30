Falcons sign Dexter to contract extension

Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. celebrates after his sack of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. Through three games, Dexter has generated pressure on 20.5% of his pass-rush attempts, according to Next Gen Stats. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

The defensive tackle, acquired in a trade last month, has 15 QB pressures in Atlanta’s first three games.

The defensive tackle, acquired in a trade last month, has 15 QB pressures in Atlanta’s first three games.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. on Wednesday evening, keeping the promising interior pass rusher in Atlanta through 2030.

Dexter’s deal is worth up to $78 million — an average annual value of $19.5 million — and comes with $46.5 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ESPN first reported the news.

The Falcons acquired Dexter in a trade with the Bears on Aug. 30, sending cornerback Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round pick in return, and has netted immediate dividends.

Dexter, 24, has been one of the NFL’s most disruptive pass rushers through the season’s first three games. The 6-foot-6, 326-pounder is tied for sixth in the league with 15 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats, and he’s generated pressure on 20.5% of his pass-rush attempts.