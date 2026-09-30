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Falcons sign Dexter to contract extension

The defensive tackle, acquired in a trade last month, has 15 QB pressures in Atlanta’s first three games.
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Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. celebrates after his sack of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. Through three games, Dexter has generated pressure on 20.5% of his pass-rush attempts, according to Next Gen Stats. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. celebrates after his sack of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. Through three games, Dexter has generated pressure on 20.5% of his pass-rush attempts, according to Next Gen Stats. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
By AJC
33 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. on Wednesday evening, keeping the promising interior pass rusher in Atlanta through 2030.

Dexter’s deal is worth up to $78 million — an average annual value of $19.5 million — and comes with $46.5 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ESPN first reported the news.

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The Falcons acquired Dexter in a trade with the Bears on Aug. 30, sending cornerback Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round pick in return, and has netted immediate dividends.

Dexter, 24, has been one of the NFL’s most disruptive pass rushers through the season’s first three games. The 6-foot-6, 326-pounder is tied for sixth in the league with 15 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats, and he’s generated pressure on 20.5% of his pass-rush attempts.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski lauded Dexter’s traits after the team’s 35-14 win over the Packers in Week 3.

“He’s so big and strong,” Stefanski said. “He’s got length when you’re pushing the pocket to get hands up into passing lanes and those type of things.”

Dexter’s extension is the latest in a string of long-term deals from general manager Ian Cunningham, who dished out contracts to running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and left guard Matthew Bergeron this summer.