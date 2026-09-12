Dream world: Four players have strong performance at FIBA Women’s World Cup

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) celebrates with teammate Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) after Howard scores a three-pointer in the second half of a WNBA game against the Minnesota Lynx at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, August 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Team USA is undefeated going into a semifinal game against Spain on Saturday.

Team USA is undefeated going into a semifinal game against Spain on Saturday.

The Dream’s representation at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Berlin has been a strong showing.

Dream center Angel Reese and wing Rhyne Howard have posted highlight-worthy plays and have come up big in Team USA’s undefeated tournament run to the semifinals.

Also, Dream forwards Isobel Borlase (Australia) and Sika Kone (Mali) represented their countries well.

Team USA has gone undefeated leading into their semifinal game against Spain at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Reese and Howard have helped Team USA in their bid for their fifth straight World Cup gold and 12th overall. Through four games that include the three group phase matchups and the quarterfinal outing, Reese has averaged 8.8 points and six rebounds off the bench. She has made 63.2% — the highest among players at the Women’s World Cup — of her shots from the field.