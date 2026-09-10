HBCU football games to watch in Week 2

Week 1 of the HBCU schedule provided some surprises and some lopsided scores, including South Carolina State’s continued dominance and Clark Atlanta’s big win over Morehouse.
Here’s a look at how Week 2 stacks up:
Three Week 2 questions
- Can Clark Atlanta stack victories? Beating Morehouse created momentum. Beating Kentucky State would give the Panthers a 2-0 conference start in the SIAC.
- Which Georgia team gets off the mat? The Albany State-Savannah State matchup guarantees that one team will earn its first victory, and it comes in conference play.
- Is Virginia State ready for South Carolina State? Virginia State has scored 86 points during its 2-0 start. South Carolina State has outscored its first two opponents, 118-13.