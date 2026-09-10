Sports

HBCU football games to watch in Week 2

Albany State and Savannah State will face off, guaranteeing one of the Georgia schools gets its first win of the season.
Howard players celebrate after defeating Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game, Aug. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP File)
Howard players celebrate after defeating Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game, Aug. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP File)
By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Week 1 of the HBCU schedule provided some surprises and some lopsided scores, including South Carolina State’s continued dominance and Clark Atlanta’s big win over Morehouse.

Here’s a look at how Week 2 stacks up:

Three Week 2 questions

- Can Clark Atlanta stack victories? Beating Morehouse created momentum. Beating Kentucky State would give the Panthers a 2-0 conference start in the SIAC.

- Which Georgia team gets off the mat? The Albany State-Savannah State matchup guarantees that one team will earn its first victory, and it comes in conference play.

- Is Virginia State ready for South Carolina State? Virginia State has scored 86 points during its 2-0 start. South Carolina State has outscored its first two opponents, 118-13.

Georgia Division II HBCUs

NOTE: Kickoff times are Eastern Time and played on Saturday. Cross-conference HBCU games appear once.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Friday, Sept. 11

Saturday, Sept. 12

Week 2 byes