HBCU football games to watch in Week 2

Howard players celebrate after defeating Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game, Aug. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP File)

Albany State and Savannah State will face off, guaranteeing one of the Georgia schools gets its first win of the season.

Albany State and Savannah State will face off, guaranteeing one of the Georgia schools gets its first win of the season.

By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Week 1 of the HBCU schedule provided some surprises and some lopsided scores, including South Carolina State’s continued dominance and Clark Atlanta’s big win over Morehouse.

Here’s a look at how Week 2 stacks up:

Three Week 2 questions

- Can Clark Atlanta stack victories? Beating Morehouse created momentum. Beating Kentucky State would give the Panthers a 2-0 conference start in the SIAC.

- Which Georgia team gets off the mat? The Albany State-Savannah State matchup guarantees that one team will earn its first victory, and it comes in conference play.

- Is Virginia State ready for South Carolina State? Virginia State has scored 86 points during its 2-0 start. South Carolina State has outscored its first two opponents, 118-13.