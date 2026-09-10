Sports Wins, bands and bragging rights: 10 takeaways from HBCU football’s Week 1 From Jackson State’s offensive explosion to Fort Valley State’s heartbreak, the weekend delivers statements, surprises and warning signs. A Florida A&M fan listens to entertainment at a fan fest before the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M and South Carolina State on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By Wilton Jackson – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

By the time the final whistle blew on Sunday night, Week 1 had left fingerprints across the HBCU football landscape. However, the first weekend of college football in September presents only the genesis of what could unfold over the next three months. Clark Atlanta turned explosive plays into Atlanta University Center bragging rights against Morehouse. Fort Valley State watched a 16-point fourth-quarter lead disappear against Tuskegee. Defending SIAC champion Albany State left Canton, Ohio, searching for answers at 0-2 after losing to Johnson C. Smith. Farther from Georgia, Prairie View A&M looked like a defending SWAC champion against Texas Southern in the Labor Day Classic, South Carolina State controlled the line of scrimmage against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic and Jackson State made 704 yards of offense look almost routine versus Edward Waters.

One weekend does not define a team’s season, but it does provide data points. Here are 10 things that stood out on and off the field from Week 1. 1. Clark Atlanta won the moments that mattered most Morehouse controlled the game for more than 35 minutes, produced 348 yards and kept answering whenever Clark Atlanta threatened to pull away. However, the Panthers countered Morehouse’s attacks with explosive plays. When the Maroon Tigers pulled within 24-21 early in the fourth quarter, Clark Atlanta quarterback Xzavier Jackson immediately answered with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Chry’shawn Sellers. That was the difference in a 31-21 win, giving the Panthers a 1-0 start in the SIAC and their third consecutive victory over Morehouse. 2. The Battle of the AUC did not stop when the clock reached zero A crowd of 9,736 watched Morehouse and Clark Atlanta renew their rivalry at B.T. Harvey Stadium. The rivalry continued through the bands and social media. A widely circulated clip showed Clark Atlanta’s Mighty Marching Panthers calling for a midgame response from Morehouse’s House of Funk, which declined the challenge. CAU’s band continued celebrating online after the Panthers won on the field.

3. Fort Valley State controlled almost everything, except the finish Fort Valley State led Tuskegee 13-0 at halftime and 23-7 early in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats finished with 392 total yards to Tuskegee’s 227, rushed for 213 yards, held the ball for more than 34 minutes and converted seven of 12 third downs. FVSU quarterback Don Hudson Jr. completed 18 of 22 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Then the game flipped. Tuskegee scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and escaped with a 24-23 victory. Fort Valley State dropped to 1-1 and must now figure out how to maintain control of games going forward, especially with a clash against Benedict on Sept. 19. 4. Albany State, Savannah State arrive with urgency Albany State, the defending SIAC champion, is 0-2 after losses to Florida A&M and Johnson C. Smith. The Golden Rams committed four turnovers and generated only 227 yards during Sunday’s 27-7 loss to Johnson C. Smith — the defending CIAA champion — in Canton, Ohio. ASU showed early signs of life against JCSU, but a fumble ended its opening possession and another promising drive stalled at the Golden Bulls’ 16. Albany State travels to Savannah State on Saturday for its SIAC opener in need of cleaner quarterback play, better ball security and touchdowns when opportunities appear. SSU had an open date after its 87-0 loss at South Carolina State in Week 0. One Georgia program will leave Theodore A. Wright Stadium with its first victory. The loser of this contest carries a much heavier question into Week 3. 5. Benedict found another way to remain unbeaten Benedict did not overpower Shorter statistically. The Tigers survived. Shorter scored 20 fourth-quarter points, but Benedict safety Corion Powers returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining. Shorter answered with another touchdown but had its extra point blocked, helping Benedict preserve a 24-20 victory. Powers finished with 11 tackles. Benedict is 2-0 after beating Johnson C. Smith and Shorter. 6. Virginia State has become an early CIAA team to watch Virginia State quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. completed 26 of 37 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns, as the Trojans overwhelmed Bowie State 42-13. Virginia State totaled 545 yards of offense and improved to 2-0, an impressive start for a program picked to finish fourth in the CIAA preseason predicted order of finish under head coach Henry Frazier III. The degree of difficulty rises considerably Saturday when Virginia State faces South Carolina State, the reigning HBCU national champion and preseason MEAC favorite. A strong showing against the Bulldogs would provide an early measuring stick for where the Trojans stand beyond CIAA competition. Frazier has already guided Virginia State to an FCS victory during his tenure, leading the Trojans past Norfolk State in 2023, his second season at VSU. Still, Norfolk State then and this South Carolina State team represent two very different challenges. If Virginia State wants to establish itself as more than an early-season CIAA contender, Saturday offers the Trojans an opportunity to make that statement.

7. Prairie View dismantles Texas Southern quickly In what might be the strangest number from Prairie View A&M’s 52-14 victory, Texas Southern held the football for 40:22. Prairie View had it for 17:35, and still outgained the Tigers 398-318. How? Explosiveness and disruption. Jahbari Kuykendall returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Panthers quarterback Tevin Carter passed for 217 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Prairie View scored 28 points in the third quarter, forced two turnovers and finished with seven sacks, eight pass deflections and 11 tackles for loss. The defending SWAC champion sits at 1-1 overall after a 49-30 loss to nationally ranked Tarleton State, but the more important number is 1-0 in conference play. Prairie View’s rout of Texas Southern served as an early reminder that until someone proves otherwise, the road through the SWAC West still runs through the defending conference champion. 8. South Carolina State dominated Florida A&M The Bulldogs’ 31-13 victory in the Orange Blossom Classic was more convincing than the final score. South Carolina State outgained Florida A&M 479-161 and held the Rattlers to minus-1 yard rushing. Bulldogs running back Mason Pickett-Hicks ran for 210 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs recorded five sacks, and Florida A&M’s offense never reached the end zone. The Rattlers’ lone touchdown came on an 80-yard interception return. However, there are some things for SC State to improve. The Bulldogs committed three turnovers and 13 penalties for 112 yards. Still, SC State was dominant enough to overcome both against FAMU. Better opponents could make those mistakes more costly.