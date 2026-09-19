Atlanta Braves An emotional, triumphant return to Houston for Mauricio Dubón ‘I always wondered when I would be able to get one of those ovations like that,’ the Braves’ utility man said Friday night. Atlanta Braves shortstop Mauricio Dubon greets fans as the Houston Astros honor him before a baseball game in Houston, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (Ashley Landis/AP)

By Chad Bishop 22 minutes ago Share

Mauricio Dubón has undoubtedly become a favorite among Braves fans during the past five or so months. It was clear Friday he is still held in the same regard in Houston. Astros fans showered Dubón, the Braves’ utility man, with appreciation at Daikin Park before and during the Braves’ 6-2 win over the Astros, Dubón’s former team. The 32-year-old Honduran admitted to fighting to try to keep his composure. “I came here, I was almost DFA’d (designated for assignment), these guys gave me a chance to go back and everything. (Former Astros manager) Dusty (Baker) believed in me,” Dubón said after the game. “It was pretty special. Good memories — World Series, couple Gold Gloves. It was pretty emotional. I was trying not to get emotional there because I knew we had a game after, but it was pretty good.”

Before first pitch, the Astros ran a video tribute to Dubón. As it played on the scoreboard in right field, Dubón stood, alone, on the top step of the visitor’s dugout and took it all in. Afterward he stepped onto the warning track, took off his hat with his right hand and waved to thank the almost 37,000 fans in attendance. Dubón then pounded his chest three times with his left fist before he went back into the dugout to mentally prepare for the contest. Only the crowd wasn’t done. There was further elongated applause before his first at-bat of the game in the top of the second inning. “I told (Astros catcher) Christian (Walker), ‘Don’t go out, don’t go out (to stop play).’ And then I cried,” Dubón said. “I was traded a couple times, so I always wondered when I would be able to get one of those ovations like that. Got it from a place that gave me a chance and believed in me. It felt pretty good.”

Before 2022, Dubón hadn’t played more than 74 games with any one team. And in May of ‘22 the Giants traded Dubón to the Astros. He hit just .208 for the Astros over 83 regular-season games, but played in seven postseason contests (he never got an at-bat) and was part of a World Series championship.

Something clicked for Dubón the following season as he hit .278 and won a Gold Glove. Two seasons later he won another Gold Glove even though his offensive numbers took a downturn. In November, the Astros traded Dubón to the Braves for infielder Nick Allen. It was seen as a cost-cutting move on the Astros part. Dubón then signed a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Braves. In 146 games, Dubón has hit .273 with career highs in home runs (11) and RBIs (70). He has a team-high 58 RBIs when batting with runners in scoring position, a team-high 32 runs driven in when there are two outs and runners in scoring position, and is 8-for-16 with 16 RBIs with the bases loaded. Defensively, Dubón has played third base, shortstop, second base, left field and center field. “I think ‘Dubi’s’ the ultimate ballplayer,” Braves center fielder Michael Harris II said. “He’s so smart. He thinks about situations that would probably wouldn’t think about in the game and he executes every time. He’s really educated in the game and really thinks one pitch ahead.”