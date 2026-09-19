Braves clinch playoff berth with win in Houston

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Houston, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (Ashley Landis/AP)

HOUSTON — The Braves are headed back to the postseason.

After a one-year hiatus, the club clinched a spot in the six-team National League playoffs with a 6-2 win Friday over the Astros at Daikin Park in Houston. The Braves have now been in the NL playoffs eight times in the past nine seasons.

With their 90th win of the season, the Braves became one of three teams in the NL to qualify for the postseason thus far. The Brewers, who hold the NL’s best record, and the Dodgers are the other two.

The Phillies, Cubs and Padres are the other three teams still battling to secure a postseason spot and to improve their respective seeds ahead of the playoffs, which begin later this month. As of Friday, the Braves would host the Padres on Sept. 29, but there is still more than a week left in the regular season.