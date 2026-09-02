Atlanta Braves

After MLB debut, Burkhalter optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett

Elieser Hernández called up from Triple A, Hayden Harris designated for assignment.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Elieser Hernández delivers to a Washington Nationals batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Elieser Hernández delivers to a Washington Nationals batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
By
48 minutes ago

After making his MLB debut on Tuesday in Washington D.C., relief pitcher Blake Burkhalter was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Burkhalter allowed a run and a hit, walked one and struck out one in his lone inning of work. The 25-year-old right-hander had pitched in 16 games for Gwinnett while totaling 24 1/3 innings to go along with a 1.48 ERA and 1.151 WHIP.

To take Burkhalter’s place on the roster the Braves called up Elieser Hernández from Triple-A Gwinnett. Hernández has pitched in two games this season (he recorded a three-inning save July 31) and has signed with the club as a free agent three times since November.

In 23 games — including 11 starts — with Gwinnett, Hernández has a 4.54 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 81 1/3 innings.

The Braves on Wednesday also designated left-handed relief pitcher Hayden Harris for assignment. Harris had pitched in a team-high 41 games for Gwinnett this season and was 6-4 with a 5.28 ERA in 46 innings.

Harris pitched in three games for the Braves in 2025, and was with the Braves for a two-day stretch in April before being optioned to Gwinnett.