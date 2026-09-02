After MLB debut, Burkhalter optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves pitcher Elieser Hernández delivers to a Washington Nationals batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

After making his MLB debut on Tuesday in Washington D.C., relief pitcher Blake Burkhalter was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Burkhalter allowed a run and a hit, walked one and struck out one in his lone inning of work. The 25-year-old right-hander had pitched in 16 games for Gwinnett while totaling 24 1/3 innings to go along with a 1.48 ERA and 1.151 WHIP.

To take Burkhalter’s place on the roster the Braves called up Elieser Hernández from Triple-A Gwinnett. Hernández has pitched in two games this season (he recorded a three-inning save July 31) and has signed with the club as a free agent three times since November.