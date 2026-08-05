Georgia Tech What Tech offensive coordinator George Godsey said after Day 2 of fall camp On quarterback Alberto Mendoza: ‘He’s been putting the work in ... He understands ball.’ Georgia Tech offensive coordinator George Godsey observes during the first day of football practice at Rose Bowl Field and the Mary and John Brock Football Practice Facility on Monday, August 3, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 21 minutes ago Share

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator George Godsey took to the podium Tuesday evening after Day 2 of fall camp. Here’s what the first-year coordinator said. On quarterback Alberto Mendoza’s development: “He’s been putting the time in, and he’s been with the guys, building his knowledge of the system and doing a good job of communicating. We’re two days in, so it’s real early, but I really like the place where he’s at.” On Mendoza’s intelligence and how it affects in-game play-calling: “Yeah, that’s a requirement of the position. It’s to know all 22 players on the field, offensive (and) defensively. If our team needs to be put in the best situation, then he’s got the freedom to do that stuff. He understands ball, the spatial awareness, zone coverages, recognition and man coverages. Like I said, those are requirements and really fundamentals of the quarterback position. Feel really good about where he’s at with that.”

On his transition from the NFL back to college: “Yeah, and a lot of the concepts ... you see them everywhere. And so some of those (are) what we call core concepts. And then, depending on the personnel, you can expand on those core concepts and put a little sprinkle to it. And, you know, we have a smart group, really intelligent group at all the positions, starting at the quarterback (and) offensive line. They work hard at their craft. The running backs, we’re diverse. There’s a lot of guys there that can help us. And the receivers are catching on, and they’re able to play multiple positions.” On the benefits of giving a quarterback control at the line of scrimmage: “That’s a good question. There’s benefits and there’s detriments. You give the quarterback so much to think about at the line of scrimmage, and you can kind of paralyze the group. The line’s not putting themselves in the stance, and they’re not firing off the ball. Conversely, you’d like to not to run where a lot of people are. So you’d like to maybe go the other way.

“There’s a fine balance of that, and as a staff, we work really hard at putting our guys in the best position, and it’s pretty obvious when they’re not in the best position. But for the most part, it’s collaborative between player and coach and understanding where the issues are and how to get out of those issues.”

On how he schemes his offense: “The offense is built around the players. I don’t care what stop I’ve been at. I didn’t develop that. The players dictate the schemes and everything is dependent on how we utilize those players.” On how he plans to get more running backs on the field: “That’s a tough thing to do. (At) that position though, you get hit every play for the most part, if you’re carrying the ball or you’re blocking for the quarterback. So, we need a lot of fresh bodies there, and we want fresh bodies in. They’ll be by committee, if we need it to be, or we’ll rely on one person if he’s running well and he’s in a good position.” On the importance of Justice Haynes and Malachi Carney:

“They’re veteran players and they play ball. It’s different when you take in a bunch of first-year players and have an experience and the good and the bad and their belt. They can weather the storm, lead by example, and know when it’s time to turn it up a notch and speak to his teammates, whether it’s Malachi or Justice, or ‘Let’s get another person in.’ We’re a player-led team, we’re a coach-led team. We work together. I think (getting) experience is the best thing you can do.” On what his offense’s identity can be: “I really like where we’re at in all the rooms. There’s not one time when we go out there and call a play that we’re worried about protecting somebody. Unfortunately, you find yourself in some of those positions where, you know, maybe you’re heavy-loaded at a certain group and receiver and you’re counting on that group to really pull your team. They’ve done a hell of a job here, recruiting, evaluating and bringing in the talent for us to get out there and put together a product that’s gonna impress people.” On bringing in DeAndre Hopkins as assistant wide receivers coach: “We’ve been close for a while. I don’t know if that started when I threw the ball 170 times to him, or if he and I had a good relationship on and off the field. ... He was in here earlier with me today, so we’re getting our stripes earned, and he’s learned from the whole staff (while) learning from Jafar (Williams). He’s also putting his excellent resume on display out there with what the individual technique and drills he’s doing.”