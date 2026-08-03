Georgia Tech’s Justice Haynes named to Maxwell Award watchlist

Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes on the sidelines during the Yellow Jackets' White & Gold game in April. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes was among 81 players named to the Maxwell Award’s preseason watchlist, the school announced Monday.

Haynes, a native of Alpharetta who attended Buford High School, transferred to Tech in January after stops at Alabama and Michigan.

Haynes had 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games for the Wolverines in 2025 before a right foot injury ended his season. He led the Big Ten in yards per carry at 7.1 and rushing yards per game with 122.4.

Haynes is expected to be a key contributor for the Yellow Jackets. He was a fourth-team preseason All-American by Athlon Sports and first-team preseason All-ACC selection. He will try to replace the production of Jamal Haynes, who rushed for 2,534 yards (eighth-most in program history) across a five-year career.