What the SEC’s and Big Ten’s approval of the Protect College Sports Act means

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks with the SEC Network at SEC media days in Tampa, Florida. Smart has been a proponent of more stringent rules enforcement on NIL dealings and the "5 for 5" eligibility rule, which are both included in the Protect College Sports Act. (Cody Chaffins/DawgNation)

The bill is expected to be voted on in the Senate this week.

The bill is expected to be voted on in the Senate this week.

The Protect College Sports Act is expected to be voted on in the Senate this week after the SEC and Big Ten publicly agreed to support it.

The bipartisan bill, co-authored by Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Eric Schmitt and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, would provide the NCAA and conferences limited antitrust exemptions to create and enforce rules and policies.

Schmitt told Yahoo Sports he anticipates a vote this week, saying, “We have to stay to get it done if that means Friday-Saturday.”

The bill would still need to be passed by the House, however, which means there could be more revisions before it’s voted on there.