Haynes King leads Carolina to thrilling win over Arizona, Carson Beck

Panthers quarterback Haynes King (right) dives into the endzone next to Cardinals safety Isaiah Oliver to win the game during the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Canton, Ohio. (David Richard/AP)

Haynes King capped his first NFL preseason game with a 5-yard scramble for the game-winning touchdown on the final play of Carolina’s 33-30 victory over Arizona in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

The last time King was on the opposite sideline from Carson Beck, he came up short in a historic 44-42 eight-overtime Georgia Tech-Georgia game two years ago.

But not this time.

King was 21-of-34 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and carried the ball three times for another 39 yards and a touchdown that finished a 13-play, 65-yard drive over the final one minute, 55 seconds of regulation.