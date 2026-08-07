Haynes King leads Carolina to thrilling win over Arizona, Carson Beck
Former Georgia Tech star scores game-winning TD on final play, overshadows Beck’s impressive debut.
Panthers quarterback Haynes King (right) dives into the endzone next to Cardinals safety Isaiah Oliver to win the game during the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in Canton, Ohio. (David Richard/AP)
Haynes King capped his first NFL preseason game with a 5-yard scramble for the game-winning touchdown on the final play of Carolina’s 33-30 victory over Arizona in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.
The last time King was on the opposite sideline from Carson Beck, he came up short in a historic 44-42 eight-overtime Georgia Tech-Georgia game two years ago.
King was 21-of-34 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and carried the ball three times for another 39 yards and a touchdown that finished a 13-play, 65-yard drive over the final one minute, 55 seconds of regulation.
King, listed as his team’s third-string quarterback after being signed as an undrafted free agent, entered the game in relief of starter Kenny Pickett on Carolina’s fourth series of the game in the second quarter with Arizona leading 14-7.
As is customary, both teams held most all projected starters out of the preseason game, with Carolina starting quarterback Bryce Young not playing, while the Cardinals rested starting QB Jacoby Brissett and veteran backup Gardner Minshew II.
Beck, listed as the Cardinals’ third-team quarterback after being selected with the 65th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft in the third round, started the game for Arizona and played the first six offensive series, exiting the game after the opening series of the third quarter with the game tied 17-17.
Beck, like King, was impressive in completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 3 yards and taking one sack.
Beck’s first scoring drive covered 98 yards, as the Cardinals jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
Beck’s final play was a fourth-and-5 pass attempt from the Carolina 41 that saw him deliver a perfect strike that receiver Reggie Virgil was unable to hold on to as Panthers safety Isaiah Simmons knocked the ball loose.
Carolina’s next preseason game is at Buffalo on Aug. 15, while Arizona next plays at Las Vegas on Aug. 13.