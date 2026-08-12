Ken Sugiura Two Braves clubbies were best part of Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame speech Andruw Jones is introduced during the 2026 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago Share

On the afternoon of July 26, Tony Farmer was watching television in the family room of his Clayton County home when he heard an unlikely and wonderful sound. It was the Braves assistant manager of clubhouse operations’ own name, spoken from the grandest of platforms — Andruw Jones’ induction speech at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. “Just, when he said it, it was like, ‘Wow,’” Farmer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently. “It was one of those things like, ‘You’ve made it.’ Hall of Fame shoutout.” Farmer, 52, is not someone accustomed to such recognition. He is in his 37th year of working for the Braves, starting as a bat boy and working his way up in clubhouse positions before earning his present post in 2024.

The job includes taking care of players’ equipment, cleaning uniforms, keeping the clubhouse clean and running errands for team members. For night games, Farmer said clubhouse staff (known as “clubbies”) arrive around 11:30 a.m. and stay for an hour and a half to two hours after the game ends, which might be close to 11:30 p.m. It is not a vocation for those who crave the spotlight or approval. “They’re the unsung heroes,” former Braves manager Brian Snitker told the AJC. “They’re the ones that make everything go.” Delightfully, such dedication did not escape Jones on the biggest day of his career. Among the many whom Jones individually acknowledged for their roles in his career — from his family to scouts to minor-league managers to Braves royalty, including Hank Aaron, Bobby Cox and Chipper Jones, “my brother from another mother” — were Farmer and Calvin Minasian, the team’s director of equipment and clubhouse services. “And a special thank you to my clubhouse kids that always did the run to KFC for me,” said Andruw Jones, a smile creasing his face. “Tony and Calvin, thank you for the runs.”

A transcript of Jones’ speech will remain on file at the hall, documenting Farmer and Minasian’s fealty and contributions to baseball in perpetuity.

Serendipitously, as the Braves were on the road that day, Farmer watched the speech live from home while also keeping tabs on the Braves-Orioles game in Baltimore. In a career that has included being a part of two World Series championships and countless playoff victories and sharing private moments with a galaxy of stars, Farmer said that Jones thanking him from such a visible stage on such a momentous day might be at the top. “It meant a lot because, I don’t know how many other fellow clubhouse guys have ever gotten mentioned by name,” said Farmer, speaking in the Braves clubhouse. (For the record, previous inductees have thanked clubhouse staff by name, though not often.) “Generally, we get the appreciation as ‘staff’ or whatever. But to actually be singled out along with, now, my boss, Calvin, it meant a lot. It meant a lot that we meant something to him during his career that he would single us out.” It is a reminder of the power and beauty in “thank you” and in recognizing those who often go unseen. There is a lesson there for all of us. “That was a wonderful thing that (Jones) did,” said Snitker, who was in Cooperstown for Jones’ induction and who himself knows a little bit about dutiful service in roles that go unnoticed.

As for the KFC errands, Farmer recalled getting to know Jones when he worked in the visiting clubhouse at Turner Field and made visits to the Braves clubhouse when opposing players tasked Farmer with getting autographs from stars such as Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz. That led to Farmer becoming a precursor to Uber Eats for the star center fielder. “I don’t remember exactly how it started, but it just kind of started to become a thing,” Farmer said. “He wanted KFC and I think I was the only one that was available at the time to go get it.” As he remembered, trips to the Colonel were made before every home game. “I think, like, four-piece chicken,” Farmer said.

Never has the nutrition plan of a 10-time Gold Glove winner sounded so tempting. The two have maintained a friendship over the years, based less on procuring high-calorie poultry and more on sharing periodic texts and calls. When Jones came to Truist Park to be honored after his induction, the two shared a hug and Farmer gave his friend thanks of his own. “He’s a very humble kid, like he is today,” said Farmer, three years Jones’ elder. “He’s been the same with me since day one. Always treated me well. Always a good teammate. Never seen him angry. He’s just always been Andruw, always had that smile.” Surely, Jones recognized similar traits in Farmer and Minasian. Snitker described Farmer as “a Brave, through and through,” always ready with a fist bump and a smile. Minasian, who declined an interview request, was faithful in procuring hats for Snitker’s grandsons, even remembering their hat sizes. He also made sure lineup cards or baseballs from milestone moments from Snitker’s career were saved and properly encased.