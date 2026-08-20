Analyzing the background of the 98 new GHSA football coaches

Grayson head coach Greg Carswell watches his Rams play against North Gwinnett during the first half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Most were head coaches or coordinators last season. Statistics say time is short. The average tenure is 4.7 seasons and median is only 3.

Most were head coaches or coordinators last season. Statistics say time is short. The average tenure is 4.7 seasons and median is only 3.

There are 98 GHSA football coaches who are new to their schools this season.

While the offseason turnover was high, it was not the record, which was 109 changes in 2017. It was the third-highest turnover volume since 2020, with 2023 (104) and 2021 (99) being higher.

Some interesting facts about this cohort of new coaches: