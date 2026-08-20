Analyzing the background of the 98 new GHSA football coaches

There are 98 GHSA football coaches who are new to their schools this season.
While the offseason turnover was high, it was not the record, which was 109 changes in 2017. It was the third-highest turnover volume since 2020, with 2023 (104) and 2021 (99) being higher.
Some interesting facts about this cohort of new coaches:
- 44 of the 98 were offensive or defensive coordinators last season. Twenty-seven were head coaches.
- 69 were hired from outside the school. Twenty-nine were promoted from within.
- 93 worked or coached in Georgia last season. Five worked or coached outside Georgia.
- 70 grew up or went to high school in Georgia. Twenty-eight are from other states.
The average tenure of the GHSA’s 413 coaches is 4.7 seasons, but the median is only three seasons. The outlier among the group is Marist’s Alan Chadwick in his 42nd season. Only one other coach, Larry Campbell of Lincoln County from 1972 to 2013, served one school for a longer time.
AJC Varsity and GHSF Daily published capsules about the background of each coach hire this offseason. Those can be found below:
7A: Pruitt takes on the high class at Camden County
6A: Gainesville brings back Grayson’s coach
4A: East Jackson, Bainbridge stand out
3A: Hart County, Rockmart do well
2A: High turnover among private schools
A: Bowdon, Clinch County start new eras
These charts provide a visual picture of the GHSA’s football coaches.