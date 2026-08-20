AJC Varsity

Analyzing the background of the 98 new GHSA football coaches

Most were head coaches or coordinators last season. Statistics say time is short. The average tenure is 4.7 seasons and median is only 3.
Grayson head coach Greg Carswell watches his Rams play against North Gwinnett during the first half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Grayson head coach Greg Carswell watches his Rams play against North Gwinnett during the first half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
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50 minutes ago

There are 98 GHSA football coaches who are new to their schools this season.

While the offseason turnover was high, it was not the record, which was 109 changes in 2017. It was the third-highest turnover volume since 2020, with 2023 (104) and 2021 (99) being higher.

Some interesting facts about this cohort of new coaches:

The average tenure of the GHSA’s 413 coaches is 4.7 seasons, but the median is only three seasons. The outlier among the group is Marist’s Alan Chadwick in his 42nd season. Only one other coach, Larry Campbell of Lincoln County from 1972 to 2013, served one school for a longer time.

AJC Varsity and GHSF Daily published capsules about the background of each coach hire this offseason. Those can be found below:

7A: Pruitt takes on the high class at Camden County

6A: Gainesville brings back Grayson’s coach

5A: Pius builds familiar staff

4A: East Jackson, Bainbridge stand out

3A: Hart County, Rockmart do well

2A: High turnover among private schools

A: Bowdon, Clinch County start new eras

These charts provide a visual picture of the GHSA’s football coaches.