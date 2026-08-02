Class 7A new coaches: Pruitt takes on the high class at Camden County

Region 1

Camden County hired Appling County coach Tucker Pruitt to replace Travis Roland, who is now Wheeler’s coach. Pruitt was head coach for eight seasons at Fitzgerald, where he had a 82-27 record with a 2021 Class 2A championship. He was 8-4 with a region championship in his lone Appling County season. Camden originally hired Jon Lindsey, a popular former assistant coach, but Lindsey resigned in December after about six weeks on the job and will be teaching at the school this year. Camden County was 7-4 and 6-4 in Roland’s two seasons.

Region 2

Northgate hired Callaway defensive coordinator Casey Smith to replace Kevin Whitley, who is now Westlake’s coach. Smith, a 25-year coach who spent his first nine seasons on Northgate’s staff, was at Callaway the past two seasons. He was Union Grove’s head coach the four seasons prior (17-25 record). Smith was on Sandy Creek’s staff during state-championship seasons of 2010 and 2012. He’s also assisted at Temple, Bowdon and Villa Rica. He’s a Heard County graduate. Northgate was 2-8 and 8-3 under Whitley. Northgate originally hired Kell co-offensive coordinator Chaz Ferdinand in February, but Ferdinand resigned in March. Ferdinand is now Lovejoy’s offensive coordinator.

Westlake hired Northgate coach Kevin Whitley to replace Morris Mitchell, who is now defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Northside of Warner Robins. Whitley improved Northgate to 8-3 from 2-8 last season. Whitley is best known in high school coaching for his stints at Stockbridge (99-28 record in 2009-18) and Creekside (52-16 record in 2004-08). The AJC rated his move to Stockbridge as the ninth-best GHSA hire this century. Whitley was on alma mater Georgia Southern’s staff from 2019 to 2023 and briefly its interim head coach. Westlake was 5-6 and 4-7 under Morris, the program’s only losing seasons since 2013.

Region 3

None.