AJC Varsity Class 6A coaching changes: Gainesville brings back Grayson’s coach Santavious Bryant, an assistant for the Red Elephants in 2022, leaves the Rams after leading them to the 2024 state title. Coach Santavious Bryant, who was the defensive passing game coordinator for Gainesville in 2022, returns to the school as a head coach after leading Grayson for three seasons. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

By Todd Holcomb 26 minutes ago Share

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is previewing all of the coaching changes. Today is Class 6A. Number of hires: 17

17 Best hire: John Adams, Bradwell Institute

John Adams, Bradwell Institute Hardest to replace: John Reid, Rome

John Reid, Rome Best job: Gainesville

Gainesville Toughest job: Heritage (Conyers)

Heritage (Conyers) Most interesting: Josh Niblett, the colorful coach who led Gainesville to state finals in 2022 and 2025 during his four seasons, left in January to join Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado. Gainesville quickly lured Grayson’s coach, Santavious Bryant, a former Gainesville assistant, as Niblett’s replacement. Grayson has won more games and state titles than any other program this century in Georgia’s highest class, and Bryant took the Rams to their fourth championship in 2024, but Gainesville provides greater facilities and more money. AJC Varsity reported in January that Bryant is set to earn $120,602 according to data obtained via open-records request. Bryant was earning $71,370 at Grayson, per the AJC.

Region 1 Bradwell Institute hired Georgia State defensive assistant John Adams to replace Deshon Brock, who is now Calhoun County’s coach. Adams was Cedar Grove’s coach for three seasons and won state titles in 2021 and 2023 as head coach and three as an assistant before joining Georgia State in 2024. Adams was on staffs at Miller Grove and North Atlanta before coming to Cedar Grove in 2016. Bradwell Institute has not had a winning season since 2017 and was 2-7 in 2025. Brunswick hired Cook coach Byron Slack to replace Garrett Grady, who is now Coffee’s offensive line coach. Slack’s Cook teams were 28-20 in four seasons and 5-6 in 2025. He was Hillgrove’s coach in 2020 and assisted at Colquitt County, Lowndes and Camden County in years prior. Brunswick was 36-10 with three region titles in Grady’s four seasons and 9-3 in 2025. Region 2 None. Region 3 Lovejoy hired McEachern offensive coordinator Jabari Wilder to replace Edgar Carson, who remains with the school system but will not coach this season. Wilder was Lovejoy’s offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022. He has worked on staffs andat Salem, Griffin and alma mater Luella. He was an offensive line coach at Carson-Newman. Lovejoy was 78-54 in Carson’s 12 seasons and 9-3 in 2025.

Morrow hired Central of Macon coach Jarrett Laws to replace Jerome Weaks, who has taken an administrative job and won’t coach this season. Morrow will be Laws’ sixth school over his 20 seasons as a head coach. His other stops were at Salem, Griffin, Drew and Mount Zion of Jonesboro. Morrow was 28-71 in Weaks’ 10 seasons and 1-9 in 2025.

Northside of Columbus promoted defensive coordinator Brycen Freeman to replace Andrew Oropeza, now Harris County’s offensive coordinator. Freeman has been on Northside’s staff the past 10 seasons and coached at other Columbus schools since 2007. Northside was 31-30 in Oropeza’s six seasons, making him the school’s winningest coach and the only one to lead the Patriots to a region title (2022). They were 2-8 in 2025. Region 4 Alcovy hired Central Gwinnett offensive coordinator Diego Dixon to replace Spencer Fortson, who remains at the school as assistant athletic director and teacher. Dixon joined Central’s staff after two seasons as Grayson’s wide receivers coach. He was alma mater Baldwin’s co-offensive coordinator in 2017-20 and Tucker’s quarterbacks coach in 2013-16. He’s a former Baldwin quarterback and Fort Valley State wide receiver who started his coaching career at Fort Valley as a graduate assistant. Alcovy was 11-29 in Fortson’s four seasons and 1-9 in 2025. Heritage of Conyers promoted offensive coordinator Quincy Carter to replace Caleb Shaw, now the school’s athletic director. Carter, a former Georgia and NFL quarterback, was a community coach last season and completed GHSA requirements to work full time this offseason. Carter worked during the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Southwest DeKalb, his alma mater. He also has worked in recent years as a local private quarterbacks coach. Heritage was 1-9 last season as Shaw worked as interim coach after getting the job unexpectedly in the summer. Region 5 Chapel Hill hired Har-Ber (Arkansas) defensive coordinator Julian Washington to replace Brad Stephens, who is now an offensive coach at Washington High. Washington was Arabia Mountain’s head coach from 2021 to 2023 and won a region title in his final season there. Washington is a Douglas County native who had been on New Manchester’s staff before going to Arabia Mountain. Chapel Hill was 1-9 the past two seasons after an 8-3 finish in 2023 under Stephens, who is now on Washington High’s staff. South Paulding hired Southeast Bulloch coach Jared Zito to replace Maurice Allen, who is now Kell’s run-game coordinator. Zito, a Florida native, has been a head coach at Southeast Bulloch (2021-25), Ola (2014-20), Dacula (2011-12) and North Forsyth (2007-10). He was head coach for four seasons at Spruce Creek in Florida before coming to Georgia to work at Etowah in 2006. South Paulding was 10-21 in Allen’s three seasons and 4-6 in 2025.

Region 6 Rome hired Rabun County defensive coordinator Bill Stewart to replace John Reid, who retired and remained the school district’s athletic director. Stewart was on Brent Key’s Georgia Tech staff as an analyst in 2023 and 2024. He was North Gwinnett’s coach for six seasons and went 60-19 with a 2017 championship in the highest classification. He won three region titles as Etowah’s coach from 2006 to 2011. Under Reid, Rome was 117-26 in 11 seasons and won eight region championships and the 2016 and 2017 Class 5A titles. Woodstock promoted offensive coordinator Justin Pearce to replace Dan Devine, now head coach of IMG Academy’s postgraduate team. Pearce joined Woodstock’s staff in 2023. He has assisted at Duluth, Fannin County, Cherokee and alma mater Rabun County. After a 2-28 run, Woodstock is coming off 7-4 and 6-5 finishes and the program’s first back-to-back playoff berths since 2016-17. Region 7 Alpharetta hired Chattahoochee coach Danny Carlisle to replace Brian Landis, now head coach at St. Xavier in Kentucky. Carlisle’s Chattahoochee teams were 10-20 in three seasons (5-24 the three seasons prior). Carlisle was Grayson’s staff in 2021 and 2022 and was head coach at his alma mater, Cooper City in Florida, the three seasons before. He also worked in Georgia at Discovery and Mountain View in Gwinnett County. Alpharetta was 2-8 in Landis’ only season. Gainesville hired Grayson coach Santavious Bryant to replace Josh Niblett, now the tight ends coach at Colorado. Bryant led Grayson to a 37-5 record and the 2024 Class 6A championship in three seasons and was on Grayson’s staff the three previous seasons. He spent 2022 with Gainesville as defensive pass game coordinator. Bryant began coaching at alma mater Wheeler in 2017. Gainesville was 44-10 in Niblett’s four seasons and reached the state finals in 2022 and 2025. Johns Creek hired Eastside defensive coordinator Jason Tester to replace Jim Rowell, who is now coaching the secondary at Berkeley High in South Carolina. Tester was Flowery Branch’s coach from 2022 to 2024. His record there was 12-20. Tester has been on staffs at Grayson, Eastside, St. Pius and three schools in his native Michigan. Johns Creek has lost 27 straight games and scored only three points in 2025.