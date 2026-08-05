AJC Varsity Class 4A coaching hires: East Jackson, Bainbridge stand out Ashley Henderson takes over at East Jackson while Jamey DuBose now leads Bainbridge. New East Jackson coach Ashley Henderson led Jasper County in 2025 to its first 10-win season since 1992. He took over a program on a 15-game losing streak and went 27-19 in four seasons. (Courtesy of Ashley Henderson)

By Todd Holcomb 56 minutes ago Share

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is previewing all of the coaching changes. Today is Class 4A. Number of hires: 15

15 Best hire: Ashley Henderson, East Jackson

Ashley Henderson, East Jackson Hardest to replace: Sheddrick Risper, Westside (Macon)

Sheddrick Risper, Westside (Macon) Best job: Bainbridge

Bainbridge Toughest job: Ridgeland

Ridgeland Most interesting: The most promising new Class 4A hires are probably Jamey DuBose and Henderson, coaches with Valdosta ties and three state championships apiece. DuBose came to Lowndes in 2020 after winning his three titles at two schools in Alabama. He was 20-5 at Lowndes, then returned to his home state. He’s back in Georgia at Bainbridge, another South Georgia school, one that is eight years removed from its most recent state title and fired its coach after an 0-6 start to 2025. Henderson won his state titles at Valdosta’s Valwood School from 2012 to 2017. He struggled in his next job, at Thomas County Central, but thrived in the remarkable rebuild of Jasper County, which scored its first 10-win season since 1992 last year. Henderson is now at East Jackson, which is entering its 20th season of football and doesn’t have a playoff victory since 2009.

Region 1 Bainbridge hired Biloxi of Mississippi coach Jamey DuBose to replace interim coach Mike Harville. DuBose’s record in Biloxi was 8-14 in two seasons. He won a state title at Central of Phenix City and two titles at Prattville in 16 seasons as a head coach in Alabama. DuBose was Lowndes’ coach in 2020 and 2021 and was 20-5 with a region title. Bainbridge is 2-18 since Jeff Littleton resigned in 2023 to become Tift County’s coach. Jay Walls was forced out as Bainbridge’s coach in midseason last year and is now head coach at Soundside, a new school in Pensacola, Florida. Harville has returned to his previous post as the middle school head coach. Hardaway promoted wide receivers and special teams coach Reginald Wedner to replace Will Whilden, who is now on the staff at Glenwood in Alabama. A Columbus native and Shaw graduate, Wedner spent 20 years in the Army, retiring in 2008. He began coaching in 2011 at Lower Richland in South Carolina, came to Georgia in 2014 and worked at Crawford County, Kendrick and Blackmon Road Middle before joining Hardaway’s staff in 2024. Hardaway was 1-9 in Whilden’s lone season. Monroe hired Westover defensive coordinator Bokowski Daniels, a former Monroe and Carson-Newman player, to replace Lacey Herring, who is now Coffee’s running backs coach. Daniels coached at Westover the past six seasons. He was a defensive line coach at Albany State before that. He’s also been on the staff of Albany’s other high school, Dougherty. Monroe was 20-31 in five seasons with Herring, who inherited a winless team from 2020. Region 2 Upson-Lee hired Harris County defensive coordinator Logan Winkles to replace Justin Elder, who is now coaching Mary Persons’ ninth grade team. Winkles was Upson-Lee’s defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2023, then coached at Warner Robins for one season. He also has been an assistant at Pike County and Spalding. Winkles is a former Upson-Lee and N.C. State tight end and linebacker who got a rookie invite with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a state champion heavyweight wrestler in high school. Upson-Lee was 51-48 in Elder’s nine seasons.

Westside of Macon promoted defensive coordinator James Harris to replace Sheddrick Risper, who is now Macon County’s coach. Harris has been with Westside since 2013 and became the defensive coordinator in 2018. He also coached two seasons at Coffee. He’s a former Thomson, Albany State and arena-league linebacker.

Region 3 Southeast Bulloch promoted defensive coordinator Jason Anthony to replace Jared Zito, who is now South Paulding’s coach. Anthony has been on Southeast Bulloch’s staff the past 18 seasons. Southeast Bulloch was 21-24 in Zito’s five seasons, including 5-5 in 2025. Windsor Forest hired Crestwood of South Carolina offensive coordinator Willie Martin Jr. to replace interim coach Maurice Mack. Martin worked on staffs at alma mater Mitchell County and Lakewood in South Carolina before going to Crestwood in 2020. Windsor Forest was 4-6 last season, the Knights’ best finish since 2021. Region 4 McDonough hired Southwest coach Joe Dupree to replace Earthwind Moreland, who is now on Mays’ staff. Dupree was the coach at McDonough, then known as Henry County, in 2012 before coming to Southwest, where his record was 43-85 in 13 seasons. He has worked as an assistant at Rutland, Twiggs County and Westside of Macon. Dupree is a former Southwest, Georgia and Georgia Southern quarterback. McDonough was 4-16 in two seasons under Moreland. Riverdale promoted running backs coach Marcus McKinney to replace Deuce Roberson, who is now Druid Hills’ coach. McKinney is a Birmingham, Alabama, native who has been on Riverdale’s staff for 17 seasons. He coached six seasons at Ensley in Birmingham before coming to Georgia. Riverdale was 3-27 in three seasons with Roberson. Region 5 North Springs hired former assistant Walter Vaughn to replace Robert Braucht, who is now Roswell’s defensive line coach. Vaughn was on North Springs’ staff for three seasons, then for one at B.E.S.T. Academy and sat out of coaching last season. Vaughn, a Griffin native, has coached in college at Murray State, Colorado State, Highland Community College and Eastern Kentucky in various roles. North Springs has not had a winning season since 2017.

Pace Academy promoted offensive line coach Kevin Johnson to replace Sean Weatherspoon, who is now Alpharetta’s defensive coordinator. Johnson, a former offensive lineman at South Carolina, has coached at Pace the past 16 years, helping develop NFL linemen Andrew Thomas and Jamaree Salyer, while managing football operations and college recruiting. Before coming to Pace in 2010, he coached middle school ball in Brooklyn and won three state titles. Pace was 3-7 in Weatherspoon’s only season and hasn’t won a playoff game since its 2015 Class 2A championship team. Salem hired Druid Hills coach Frederick Green to replace Michael Johnson, who is now Howard’s offensive coordinator. Druid Hills had lost 22 straight region games when it hired Green in 2021. After playing three nonregion schedules to rebuild, Druid Hills went 6-10 in region play the past two seasons and 8-12 overall. Green was Lithonia’s interim coach in 2020 and worked prior on Beach’s staff. Salem was 5-15 in Johnson’s two seasons. Stone Mountain hired Douglass offensive coordinator Robert Winn Jr. to replace Marlon Moore, who is now Stockbridge’s defensive coordinator. Winn started coaching in 2015 in his native Texas, where he worked at alma mater Gateway Charter, Bryan Adams and Red Oak School District. He came to Georgia in 2024 to become Rockdale County’s passing-game coordinator. He was on Douglass’ staff one season. Stone Mountain has finished 1-9 each of the past three seasons and will continue with a nonregion schedule. Region 6 None. Region 7 Ridgeland hired Saddle Ridge School offensive line coach Shane Cauthorn to replace Craig Pritchett, who is now linebackers coach at Heritage of Ringgold. Cauthorn began his coaching career at Dade County in 1998. He was on Ridgeland’s staff from 2009 to 2014, including the 2012 Class 4A runner-up season. He’s also worked on staffs at LaFayette and Gordon Lee. Ridgeland is 5-53 since winning a region title in 2019.