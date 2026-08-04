AJC Varsity Class 5A coaching changes: St. Pius builds familiar staff Several former Westminster coaches, including longtime head coach Gerry Romberg, join St. Pius. New Wayne County coach Scott Roberts (right), coaching here at Swainsboro in 2023, greets future Georgia player Demello Jones after a Swainsboro touchdown against Prince Avenue Christian in the Class A Division I championship game. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 18 minutes ago Share

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is previewing all of the coaching changes. Today is Class 5A. Number of hires: 12

12 Best hire: Scott Roberts, Wayne County

Scott Roberts, Wayne County Hardest to replace: Garry Fisher, Locust Grove

Garry Fisher, Locust Grove Best job: Allatoona

Allatoona Toughest job: Groves

Groves Most interesting: It’s been less than two years since 33-year Westminster coach Gerry Romberg retired, but St. Pius is the unofficial host school for the first Westminster football staff reunion. St. Pius in December hired Pope defensive coordinator Adam Pullen, who was Romberg’s Westminster offensive line coach for eight seasons. Pullen has hired former Westminster assistants Neema Salimi (offensive coordinator), Byron Curtis (linebackers coach), Bill McGahan (director of scouting) and Joe Sturniolo (special teams coach). Also on board at St. Pius is Romberg himself. He’s coaching St. Pius’ tight ends. Coincidentally, the former St. Pius coach, Chad Garrison, is now at Westminster, coaching the offensive line under Romberg’s successor, Nelson Stewart.

Region 1 Groves hired Westside of Macon defensive backs and strength coach Howard Jordan to replace Calvin Wells, who remained a teacher and is not coaching this season. Jordan has coached at Westside, Hephzibah, Lithonia and Greenville the past four seasons. He was Irwin County’s defensive backs and strength coach for three seasons that culminated in Irwin’s first state title in nearly 50 years in 2019. Jordan is a Turner County graduate and a former all-conference defensive back at Concord in West Virginia. Groves has won eight games over the past 10 seasons. Wayne County hired Swainsboro coach Scott Roberts to replace interim coach Justin McDonald, who remains as athletics director. Roberts’ Swainsboro teams were 92-43 with two state runner-up finishes in nine seasons. He was Bainbridge’s offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2016. Wayne County parted ways with John Mohring after five games last season. Mohring is now Parkview’s defensive coordinator. Wayne County has finished 1-9 the past two seasons. Region 2 Locust Grove hired Piedmont Academy defensive coordinator Anthony Williams to replace Garry Fisher, who is now Lovejoy’s linebackers coach. Williams is a former Georgia Tech defensive end who started his coaching career at Locust Grove in 2016. Williams grew up nearby at another Henry County school, Union Grove. He also has coached at Eastside (2021-23) and Flowery Branch (2024). Locust Grove improved from 0-10 to 1-9 to 5-5 to 9-2 under Fisher, though the GHSA declared eight 2025 victories to be forfeits this offseason for undue influence, a decision Fisher called “crazy.” Union Grove hired Sumter County offensive coordinator Darren DeMeio to replace Greg Harris, who is now Alcovy’s defensive coordinator. DeMeio was head coach of Northern High in Maryland (2013-16) before coming to Georgia, where he worked on staffs at Ola and South Gwinnett, then the past three seasons at Sumter County. Union Grove was 0-10 last season.

Region 3 None.

Region 4 Arabia Mountain promoted defensive coordinator Dante Ferguson to replace Kenny Miller, who is now Washington’s coach. Ferguson was Stone Mountain’s coach from 2009 to 2013 and led the Pirates to their only two winning seasons in the past 20 years. Ferguson has coached at Arabia Mountain since 2014. Ferguson played tight end for Vanderbilt in the 1980s. Arabia Mountain was 4-16 in Miller’s two seasons and 3-7 in 2025. Mundy’s Mill hired Lovejoy assistant Antonio Andrews to replace Craig Coleman, who remained as a teacher. Andrews has been a head coach at Woodland of Stockbridge (2019) and alma mater Griffin (2016-18), He was on alma mater Griffin’s staff for 11 seasons before becoming a head coach. Mundy’s Mill has lost 21 straight games starting with a first-round playoff loss in 2023. Region 5 Druid Hills hired Riverdale coach Deuce Roberson to replace Frederick Greene, who is now Salem’s coach. Roberson has been head coach at Riverdale (2023-25), Stone Mountain (2022) and Savannah (2017). He’s been on staffs at Fayette County, Ola, Lithia Springs and Mundy’s Mill. Druid Hills was 4-6 overall and 3-5 in region play each of the past two seasons, the Red Devils’ first playing a region schedule since 2020. Region 6 Chattahoochee promoted co-offensive coordinator Austin Hamilton to replace Danny Carlisle, who is now Alpharetta’s coach. Hamilton is a former Grayson and West Georgia offensive lineman who got into coaching in 2019 at South Forsyth. Chattahoochee was 10-20 in Carlisle’s three seasons and most recently had a winning season in 2017. St. Pius hired Pope defensive coordinator Pullen to replace Garrison, who is now Westminster’s offensive line coach and JV baseball coach. Pullen coached the previous eight seasons at Westminster under Romberg, who retired after the 2023 season and joined St. Pius this season as Pullen’s tight ends coach and general manager. Pullen is from Haralson County, where his father, Randy Pullen, was a coach for 20 years. Garrison’s teams were 31-25 overall and 6-4 last season, when the Lions missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005.