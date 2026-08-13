Hawks to open season at Magic; home games scheduled to tip off earlier

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker dunks after time expires for the Hawks’ win against the New York Knicks in game 3 of the NBA first round playoffs at State Farm Arena, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Hawks won 109-108. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Hawks officially know their path for the 2026-27 NBA season.

On Thursday, the NBA and Hawks released the schedule for the upcoming campaign. They begin that march on the road in Orlando against the Magic on Oct. 21, before making their way north to Charlotte to face the Hornets.

The Hawks, who finally bypassed the NBA Play-In Tournament last season after four consecutive appearances, will have a far from easy path to bettering that. The Eastern Conference looks a lot more challenging after a bunch of big moves in the offseason.

For their part, the Hawks beefed up their defense with the addition of Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins. Both wings also give the Hawks some additional spacing.